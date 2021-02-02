 

Manhattan Associates Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Posts Record Cloud Revenue & RPO Bookings

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $147.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4 2020 was $0.32 compared to $0.26 for Q4 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 2020 was $0.45 compared to $0.40 in Q4 2019.

“Manhattan Associates ended the year strong posting fourth quarter results that exceeded our expectations,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “Global demand and bookings momentum for our Cloud solutions is robust, positioning us well for 2021 and beyond.”

“The combination of favorable secular trends and the COVID-19 pandemic has helped emphasize the power of adaptable supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions.” Mr. Capel continued, “this affirms our industry thought leadership and has accelerated the convergence of our cloud strategy with the needs of the market.”

“We are enthusiastic about the trajectory of our cloud transition and ability to drive customer success. With macro volatility elevated, we remain committed to prudently managing the business and investing in innovation to drive long-term, sustainable growth,” Mr. Capel concluded.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated total revenue was $147.1 million for Q4 2020, compared to $152.9 million for Q4 2019.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $23.0 million for Q4 2020, compared to $15.7 million for Q4 2019.
    • License revenue was $9.6 million for Q4 2020, compared to $9.2 million for Q4 2019.
    • Services revenue was $70.9 million for Q4 2020, compared to $86.3 million for Q4 2019.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32 for Q4 2020, compared to $0.26 for Q4 2019.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.45 for Q4 2020, compared to $0.40 for Q4 2019.
  • GAAP operating income was $28.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $25.1 million for Q4 2019.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $37.6 million for Q4 2020, compared to $33.4 million for Q4 2019.
  • Cash flow from operations was $38.0 million for Q4 2020, compared to $34.6 million for Q4 2019. Days Sales Outstanding was 68 days at December 31, 2020, compared to 65 days at September 30, 2020.
  • Cash and investments totaled $204.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $166.3 million at September 30, 2020.
  • In April 2020, our Board of Directors suspended our share repurchase program because of COVID-19-related considerations. Accordingly, during Q4 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under our share repurchase program.

FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $586.4 million, compared to $617.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $79.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $46.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
    • License revenue was $38.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $48.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. 
    • Services revenue was $303.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $360.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $1.36, compared to $1.32 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.  
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.76 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.74 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • GAAP operating income was $114.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $115.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $147.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $148.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. 
  • Cash flow from operations was $140.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $146.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 337,007 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $25.0 million. Those repurchases occurred during Q1 only due to the suspension of our share repurchase program in April 2020; at its January 28, 2021, meeting, the Board lifted that suspension and reauthorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of shares during 2021.

2021 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2021:

     
    Guidance Range - 2021 Full Year  
  ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range     % Growth Range  
                               
  Total revenue $ 595     $ 625     1 %   7 %  
                               
  Operating Margin:                            
  GAAP operating margin   13.7 %     15.0 %              
  Equity-based compensation   6.8 %     6.5 %              
  Adjusted operating margin(1)   20.5 %     21.5 %              
                               
  Diluted earnings per share (EPS):                            
  GAAP EPS $ 0.96     $ 1.11     -29 %   -18 %  
  Equity-based compensation   0.57       0.57                
  Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2)   (0.09 )     (0.09 )              
  Adjusted EPS(1) $ 1.44     $ 1.59     -18 %   -10 %  
                               
  (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based  
  compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable.  
  (2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2021.  
                               

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company’s conference call regarding its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, financial results will be held today, February 2, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Those who cannot listen to the live broadcast may access a replay shortly after the call by dialing +1.855.859.2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1.404.537.3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 9296408 or via the web at ir.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ first quarter 2021 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2021 Guidance,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic, statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related to transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription/cloud-based software-as-a service model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.




MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  (unaudited)     (unaudited)                  
Revenue:                              
Cloud subscriptions $ 23,003     $ 15,721     $ 79,830     $ 46,831  
Software license   9,635       9,234       38,284       48,855  
Maintenance   38,801       38,045       147,748       149,230  
Services   70,915       86,308       303,569       360,516  
Hardware   4,728       3,621       16,941       12,517  
Total revenue   147,082       152,929       586,372       617,949  
Costs and expenses:                              
Cost of software license   1,221       663       2,894       2,626  
Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services   65,611       71,190       266,993       282,341  
Research and development   20,563       21,784       84,276       87,608  
Sales and marketing   13,562       15,434       47,758       56,860  
General and administrative   15,778       16,512       61,444       64,603  
Depreciation and amortization   2,150       2,277       8,946       7,987  
Total costs and expenses   118,885       127,860       472,311       502,025  
Operating income   28,197       25,069       114,061       115,924  
Other (loss) income, net   (656 )     (215 )     (285 )     153  
Income before income taxes   27,541       24,854       113,776       116,077  
Income tax provision   7,001       8,096       26,536       30,315  
Net income $ 20,540     $ 16,758     $ 87,240     $ 85,762  
                               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.32     $ 0.26     $ 1.37     $ 1.33  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32     $ 0.26     $ 1.36     $ 1.32  
                               
Weighted average number of shares:                              
Basic   63,527       63,822       63,538       64,397  
Diluted   64,484       64,807       64,333       65,103  




MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Operating income   $ 28,197     $ 25,069     $ 114,061     $ 115,924  
Equity-based compensation (a)     9,287       8,195       33,355       31,841  
Purchase amortization (c)     105       107       429       430  
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)   $ 37,589     $ 33,371     $ 147,845     $ 148,195  
                                 
                                 
Income tax provision   $ 7,001     $ 8,096     $ 26,536     $ 30,315  
Equity-based compensation (a)     1,132       (1,166 )     3,679       4,627  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)     (31 )     10       3,830       156  
Purchase amortization (c)     24       28       105       107  
Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP)   $ 8,126     $ 6,968     $ 34,150     $ 35,205  
                                 
                                 
Net income   $ 20,540     $ 16,758     $ 87,240     $ 85,762  
Equity-based compensation (a)     8,155       9,361       29,676       27,214  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)     31       (10 )     (3,830 )     (156 )
Purchase amortization (c)     81       79       324       323  
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)   $ 28,807     $ 26,188     $ 113,410     $ 113,143  
                                 
                                 
Diluted EPS   $ 0.32     $ 0.26     $ 1.36     $ 1.32  
Equity-based compensation (a)     0.13       0.14       0.46       0.42  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)     -       -       (0.06 )     -  
Purchase amortization (c)     -       -       -       -  
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)   $ 0.45     $ 0.40     $ 1.76     $ 1.74  
                                 
Fully diluted shares     64,484       64,807       64,333       65,103  

(a)   Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations. Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2019, we changed from applying an overall effective rate in our tax adjustment to using the actual tax benefit for equity-based compensation included in our GAAP results after considering the impact of non-deductible equity-based compensation.

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Cost of services   $ 2,850     $ 2,346     $ 10,156     $ 9,298  
Research and development     1,884       1,565       6,810       6,126  
Sales and marketing     976       878       3,454       3,311  
General and administrative     3,577       3,406       12,935       13,106  
Total equity-based compensation   $ 9,287     $ 8,195     $ 33,355     $ 31,841  

(b)   Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

(c)   Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.




MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
                 
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 204,705     $ 110,678  
Short-term investments     -       -  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,497 and $2,826 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     109,202       100,937  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     20,134       20,426  
Total current assets     334,041       232,041  
                 
Property and equipment, net     17,903       22,725  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     31,470       35,896  
Goodwill, net     62,252       62,237  
Deferred income taxes     5,760       6,814  
Other assets     13,986       12,566  
Total assets   $ 465,412     $ 372,279  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 17,805     $ 20,561  
Accrued compensation and benefits     41,962       45,991  
Accrued and other liabilities     21,181       19,325  
Deferred revenue     114,164       94,371  
Income taxes payable     1,874       1,348  
Total current liabilities     196,986       181,596  
                 
Operating lease liabilities, long-term     27,843       32,416  
Other non-current liabilities     21,686       15,989  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 		    -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,527,186 and
63,456,986 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively 		    635       635  
Retained earnings     236,524       159,490  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (18,262 )     (17,847 )
Total shareholders' equity     218,897       142,278  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 465,412     $ 372,279  




MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

    Year Ended December 31,
 		 
    2020     2019  
                 
Operating activities:                
Net income   $ 87,240     $ 85,762  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     8,946       7,987  
Equity-based compensation     33,355       31,841  
Loss (Gain) on disposal of equipment     21       (429 )
Deferred income taxes     1,036       (1,406 )
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)     897       (708 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
    Accounts receivable, net     (6,592 )     (1,065 )
    Other assets     (971 )     (8,924 )
    Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities     (3,097 )     20,812  
    Income taxes     1,886       1,180  
    Deferred revenue     18,164       11,858  
Net cash provided by operating activities     140,885       146,908  
                 
Investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (2,730 )     (15,193 )
Net maturities of short-term investments     -       1,439  
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,730 )     (13,754 )
                 
Financing activities:                
Purchase of common stock     (43,561 )     (121,487 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (43,561 )     (121,487 )
                 
Foreign currency impact on cash     (567 )     (115 )
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     94,027       11,552  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     110,678       99,126  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 204,705     $ 110,678  




MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1.   Corporate Response to COVID-19:

Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be slow and protracted. In 2020, we experienced solid demand for our cloud-based supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions and our competitive win rates remain strong. In May, we launched Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, the next generation of Warehouse Management solutions. We have rearchitected our warehouse management solution from the ground up as a cloud-native, microservices based, versionless application. The reception has been positive and pipeline opportunities continue to build. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting large and complex global supply chains. While we are experiencing strong demand and expect continued growth for our Cloud solutions, sales cycles could be extended as customers and prospects continue to evaluate our industry leading, modern solutions, including Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. Our Professional Services revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, is approximately 16% lower, and excluding billed travel, approximately 13% lower than the year ended December 31, 2019, as clients delayed projects due to COVID-19. We have had no notable cancellations in 2020. For 2021, we expect Services revenue to grow fueled by Cloud revenue growth. We expect Q1 2021 Services revenue to decrease against an all-time record Q1 2020 comparison. While COVID-19 could create some near-term fluctuations, we are forecasting for improving year over year services growth for the remaining balance of 2021.

2.   GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ 0.42     $ 0.26     $ 1.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.30     $ 0.39     $ 0.32     $ 1.36  
Adjustments to GAAP:                                                                              
Equity-based compensation   0.08       0.10       0.09       0.14       0.42       0.10       0.10       0.13       0.13       0.46  
Tax benefit of stock awards vested   -     -     -     -       -       (0.06 )     -       -       -       (0.06 )
Purchase amortization   -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.41     $ 0.42     $ 0.51     $ 0.40     $ 1.74     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 1.76  
Fully Diluted Shares   65,204       65,093       64,992       64,807       65,103       64,342       64,126       64,427       64,484       64,333  

3.   Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Revenue:  
Americas $ 114,873     $ 121,778     $ 132,028     $ 121,155     $ 489,834     $ 123,146     $ 107,368     $ 121,168     $ 114,257     $ 465,939  
EMEA 26,288     25,043     22,978     23,964     98,273     24,313     21,558     21,721     25,990     93,582  
APAC 7,243     7,520     7,269     7,810     29,842     6,444     6,704     6,868     6,835     26,851  
  $ 148,404     $ 154,341     $ 162,275     $ 152,929     $ 617,949     $ 153,903     $ 135,630     $ 149,757     $ 147,082     $ 586,372  
                                                           
GAAP Operating Income:  
Americas $ 18,051     $ 16,826     $ 26,310     $ 17,437     $ 78,624     $ 16,282     $ 18,984     $ 27,296     $ 18,547     $ 81,109  
EMEA 7,734     8,057     6,371     4,772     26,934     6,313     5,515     5,319     7,490     24,637  
APAC 2,491     2,699     2,316     2,860     10,366     1,601     2,193     2,361     2,160     8,315  
  $ 28,276     $ 27,582     $ 34,997     $ 25,069     $ 115,924     $ 24,196     $ 26,692     $ 34,976     $ 28,197     $ 114,061  
                                                           
Adjustments (pre-tax):  
Americas:                                                          
Equity-based
compensation 		$ 7,182     $ 8,462     $ 8,002     $ 8,195     $ 31,841     $ 7,564     $ 7,492     9,012     $ 9,287     $ 33,355  
Purchase amortization 108     107     108     107     430     107     110     107     105     429  
  $ 7,290     $ 8,569     $ 8,110     $ 8,302     $ 32,271     $ 7,671     $ 7,602     $ 9,119     $ 9,392     $ 33,784  
                                                           
Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income:  
Americas $ 25,341     $ 25,395     $ 34,420     $ 25,739     $ 110,895     $ 23,953     $ 26,586     $ 36,415     $ 27,939     $ 114,893  
EMEA 7,734     8,057     6,371     4,772     26,934     6,313     5,515     5,319     7,490     24,637  
APAC 2,491     2,699     2,316     2,860     10,366     1,601     2,193     2,361     2,160     8,315  
  $ 35,566     $ 36,151     $ 43,107     $ 33,371     $ 148,195     $ 31,867     $ 34,294     $ 44,095     $ 37,589     $ 147,845  
                                                           

4.   Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Revenue $ (2,419 )   $ (1,906 )   $ (1,352 )   $ (670 )   $ (6,347 )   $ (988 )   $ (777 )   $ 1,165     $ 1,946     $ 1,346  
Costs and expenses   (2,686 )     (1,696 )     (988 )     (346 )     (5,716 )     (996 )     (1,430 )     291       918       (1,217 )
Operating income   267       (210 )     (364 )     (324 )     (631 )     8       653       874       1,028       2,563  
Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income   (590 )     (377 )     298       (325 )     (994 )     1,348       (193 )     (913 )     (639 )     (397 )
  $ (323 )   $ (587 )   $ (66 )   $ (649 )   $ (1,625 )   $ 1,356     $ 460     $ (39 )   $ 389     $ 2,166  

Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Operating income $ 981     $ 438     $ 51     $ (140 )   $ 1,330     $ 308     $ 895     $ 601     $ 445     $ 2,249  
Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income   (182 )     (127 )     437       284       412       1,450       262       (1,165 )     (381 )     166  
Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $ 799     $ 311     $ 488     $ 144     $ 1,742     $ 1,758     $ 1,157     $ (564 )   $ 64     $ 2,415  

5.   Other income includes the following components (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Interest income $ 231     $ 178     $ 191     $ 115     $ 715     $ 68     $ 28     $ 8     $ (6 )   $ 98  
Foreign currency gains
(losses) 		  (590 )     (377 )     298       (325 )     (994 )     1,348       (193 )     (913 )     (639 )     (397 )
Other non-operating
income (expense) 		  (12 )     128       321       (5 )     432       4       7       14       (11 )     14  
Total other income (loss) $ (371 )   $ (71 )   $ 810     $ (215 )   $ 153     $ 1,420     $ (158 )   $ (891 )   $ (656 )   $ (285 )

6.   Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Capital expenditures $ 616     $ 2,689     $ 8,053     $ 3,835     $ 15,193     $ 1,245     $ 507     $ 176     $ 802     $ 2,730  

7.   Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

  2019     2020  
  1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   Full Year
Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program   464       302       429       445       1,640       337       -       -       -       337  
Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock   106       1       4       1       112       219       2       4       -       225  
Total shares purchased   570       303       433       446       1,752       556       2       4       -       562  
                                                                               
Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $ 24,927     $ 19,993     $ 35,955     $ 34,992     $ 115,867     $ 25,000     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 25,000  
Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock   5,233       85       266       36       5,620       18,032       123       368       38       18,561  
Total cash paid for shares repurchased $ 30,160     $ 20,078     $ 36,221     $ 35,028     $ 121,487     $ 43,032     $ 123     $ 368     $ 38     $ 43,561  

8.   Remaining Performance Obligations

Under the revenue recognition standard that became effective in 2018, we now disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

  March 31, 2019   June 30, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2020
Remaining Performance Obligations $ 100,532   $ 120,403   $ 152,043   $ 171,665   $ 202,793   $ 225,470   $ 257,287   $ 308,761



Contact:   Michael Bauer   Rick Fernandez
    Senior Director,  
Investor Relations 		  Director, 
Corporate Communications
    Manhattan Associates, Inc.   Manhattan Associates, Inc.
    678-597-7538   678-597-6988
    mbauer@manh.com   rfernandez@manh.com

 




