Manhattan Associates Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“Manhattan Associates ended the year strong posting fourth quarter results that exceeded our expectations,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “Global demand and bookings momentum for our Cloud solutions is robust, positioning us well for 2021 and beyond.”

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $147.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4 2020 was $0.32 compared to $0.26 for Q4 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 2020 was $0.45 compared to $0.40 in Q4 2019.

“The combination of favorable secular trends and the COVID-19 pandemic has helped emphasize the power of adaptable supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions.” Mr. Capel continued, “this affirms our industry thought leadership and has accelerated the convergence of our cloud strategy with the needs of the market.”

“We are enthusiastic about the trajectory of our cloud transition and ability to drive customer success. With macro volatility elevated, we remain committed to prudently managing the business and investing in innovation to drive long-term, sustainable growth,” Mr. Capel concluded.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $147.1 million for Q4 2020, compared to $152.9 million for Q4 2019. Cloud subscription revenue was $23.0 million for Q4 2020, compared to $15.7 million for Q4 2019. License revenue was $9.6 million for Q4 2020, compared to $9.2 million for Q4 2019. Services revenue was $70.9 million for Q4 2020, compared to $86.3 million for Q4 2019.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32 for Q4 2020, compared to $0.26 for Q4 2019.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.45 for Q4 2020, compared to $0.40 for Q4 2019.

GAAP operating income was $28.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $25.1 million for Q4 2019.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $37.6 million for Q4 2020, compared to $33.4 million for Q4 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $38.0 million for Q4 2020, compared to $34.6 million for Q4 2019. Days Sales Outstanding was 68 days at December 31, 2020, compared to 65 days at September 30, 2020.

Cash and investments totaled $204.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $166.3 million at September 30, 2020.

In April 2020, our Board of Directors suspended our share repurchase program because of COVID-19-related considerations. Accordingly, during Q4 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under our share repurchase program.

FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $586.4 million, compared to $617.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Cloud subscription revenue was $79.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $46.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. License revenue was $38.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $48.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Services revenue was $303.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $360.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $1.36, compared to $1.32 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.76 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.74 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

GAAP operating income was $114.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $115.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $147.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $148.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $140.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $146.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 337,007 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $25.0 million. Those repurchases occurred during Q1 only due to the suspension of our share repurchase program in April 2020; at its January 28, 2021, meeting, the Board lifted that suspension and reauthorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of shares during 2021.

2021 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2021:

Guidance Range - 2021 Full Year ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue $ 595 $ 625 1 % 7 % Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin 13.7 % 15.0 % Equity-based compensation 6.8 % 6.5 % Adjusted operating margin(1) 20.5 % 21.5 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS $ 0.96 $ 1.11 -29 % -18 % Equity-based compensation 0.57 0.57 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted EPS(1) $ 1.44 $ 1.59 -18 % -10 % (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable. (2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2021.

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2021 Guidance,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic, statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related to transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription/cloud-based software-as-a service model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $ 23,003 $ 15,721 $ 79,830 $ 46,831 Software license 9,635 9,234 38,284 48,855 Maintenance 38,801 38,045 147,748 149,230 Services 70,915 86,308 303,569 360,516 Hardware 4,728 3,621 16,941 12,517 Total revenue 147,082 152,929 586,372 617,949 Costs and expenses: Cost of software license 1,221 663 2,894 2,626 Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 65,611 71,190 266,993 282,341 Research and development 20,563 21,784 84,276 87,608 Sales and marketing 13,562 15,434 47,758 56,860 General and administrative 15,778 16,512 61,444 64,603 Depreciation and amortization 2,150 2,277 8,946 7,987 Total costs and expenses 118,885 127,860 472,311 502,025 Operating income 28,197 25,069 114,061 115,924 Other (loss) income, net (656 ) (215 ) (285 ) 153 Income before income taxes 27,541 24,854 113,776 116,077 Income tax provision 7,001 8,096 26,536 30,315 Net income $ 20,540 $ 16,758 $ 87,240 $ 85,762 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 1.37 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 1.36 $ 1.32 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 63,527 63,822 63,538 64,397 Diluted 64,484 64,807 64,333 65,103













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 28,197 $ 25,069 $ 114,061 $ 115,924 Equity-based compensation (a) 9,287 8,195 33,355 31,841 Purchase amortization (c) 105 107 429 430 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 37,589 $ 33,371 $ 147,845 $ 148,195 Income tax provision $ 7,001 $ 8,096 $ 26,536 $ 30,315 Equity-based compensation (a) 1,132 (1,166 ) 3,679 4,627 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (31 ) 10 3,830 156 Purchase amortization (c) 24 28 105 107 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 8,126 $ 6,968 $ 34,150 $ 35,205 Net income $ 20,540 $ 16,758 $ 87,240 $ 85,762 Equity-based compensation (a) 8,155 9,361 29,676 27,214 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 31 (10 ) (3,830 ) (156 ) Purchase amortization (c) 81 79 324 323 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 28,807 $ 26,188 $ 113,410 $ 113,143 Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 1.36 $ 1.32 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.13 0.14 0.46 0.42 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) - - (0.06 ) - Purchase amortization (c) - - - - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 1.76 $ 1.74 Fully diluted shares 64,484 64,807 64,333 65,103

(a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations. Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2019, we changed from applying an overall effective rate in our tax adjustment to using the actual tax benefit for equity-based compensation included in our GAAP results after considering the impact of non-deductible equity-based compensation.



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of services $ 2,850 $ 2,346 $ 10,156 $ 9,298 Research and development 1,884 1,565 6,810 6,126 Sales and marketing 976 878 3,454 3,311 General and administrative 3,577 3,406 12,935 13,106 Total equity-based compensation $ 9,287 $ 8,195 $ 33,355 $ 31,841

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.



(c) Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.















MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,705 $ 110,678 Short-term investments - - Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,497 and $2,826 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 109,202 100,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,134 20,426 Total current assets 334,041 232,041 Property and equipment, net 17,903 22,725 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,470 35,896 Goodwill, net 62,252 62,237 Deferred income taxes 5,760 6,814 Other assets 13,986 12,566 Total assets $ 465,412 $ 372,279 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,805 $ 20,561 Accrued compensation and benefits 41,962 45,991 Accrued and other liabilities 21,181 19,325 Deferred revenue 114,164 94,371 Income taxes payable 1,874 1,348 Total current liabilities 196,986 181,596 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 27,843 32,416 Other non-current liabilities 21,686 15,989 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or

outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,527,186 and

63,456,986 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 635 635 Retained earnings 236,524 159,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,262 ) (17,847 ) Total shareholders' equity 218,897 142,278 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 465,412 $ 372,279













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 87,240 $ 85,762 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,946 7,987 Equity-based compensation 33,355 31,841 Loss (Gain) on disposal of equipment 21 (429 ) Deferred income taxes 1,036 (1,406 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 897 (708 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,592 ) (1,065 ) Other assets (971 ) (8,924 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (3,097 ) 20,812 Income taxes 1,886 1,180 Deferred revenue 18,164 11,858 Net cash provided by operating activities 140,885 146,908 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,730 ) (15,193 ) Net maturities of short-term investments - 1,439 Net cash used in investing activities (2,730 ) (13,754 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (43,561 ) (121,487 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,561 ) (121,487 ) Foreign currency impact on cash (567 ) (115 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 94,027 11,552 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 110,678 99,126 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 204,705 $ 110,678













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. Corporate Response to COVID-19:

Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be slow and protracted. In 2020, we experienced solid demand for our cloud-based supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions and our competitive win rates remain strong. In May, we launched Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, the next generation of Warehouse Management solutions. We have rearchitected our warehouse management solution from the ground up as a cloud-native, microservices based, versionless application. The reception has been positive and pipeline opportunities continue to build. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting large and complex global supply chains. While we are experiencing strong demand and expect continued growth for our Cloud solutions, sales cycles could be extended as customers and prospects continue to evaluate our industry leading, modern solutions, including Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. Our Professional Services revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, is approximately 16% lower, and excluding billed travel, approximately 13% lower than the year ended December 31, 2019, as clients delayed projects due to COVID-19. We have had no notable cancellations in 2020. For 2021, we expect Services revenue to grow fueled by Cloud revenue growth. We expect Q1 2021 Services revenue to decrease against an all-time record Q1 2020 comparison. While COVID-19 could create some near-term fluctuations, we are forecasting for improving year over year services growth for the remaining balance of 2021.

2. GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.42 $ 0.26 $ 1.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 $ 1.36 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.08 0.10 0.09 0.14 0.42 0.10 0.10 0.13 0.13 0.46 Tax benefit of stock awards vested - - - - - (0.06 ) - - - (0.06 ) Purchase amortization - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.74 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 1.76 Fully Diluted Shares 65,204 65,093 64,992 64,807 65,103 64,342 64,126 64,427 64,484 64,333

3. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue: Americas $ 114,873 $ 121,778 $ 132,028 $ 121,155 $ 489,834 $ 123,146 $ 107,368 $ 121,168 $ 114,257 $ 465,939 EMEA 26,288 25,043 22,978 23,964 98,273 24,313 21,558 21,721 25,990 93,582 APAC 7,243 7,520 7,269 7,810 29,842 6,444 6,704 6,868 6,835 26,851 $ 148,404 $ 154,341 $ 162,275 $ 152,929 $ 617,949 $ 153,903 $ 135,630 $ 149,757 $ 147,082 $ 586,372 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 18,051 $ 16,826 $ 26,310 $ 17,437 $ 78,624 $ 16,282 $ 18,984 $ 27,296 $ 18,547 $ 81,109 EMEA 7,734 8,057 6,371 4,772 26,934 6,313 5,515 5,319 7,490 24,637 APAC 2,491 2,699 2,316 2,860 10,366 1,601 2,193 2,361 2,160 8,315 $ 28,276 $ 27,582 $ 34,997 $ 25,069 $ 115,924 $ 24,196 $ 26,692 $ 34,976 $ 28,197 $ 114,061 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based

compensation $ 7,182 $ 8,462 $ 8,002 $ 8,195 $ 31,841 $ 7,564 $ 7,492 9,012 $ 9,287 $ 33,355 Purchase amortization 108 107 108 107 430 107 110 107 105 429 $ 7,290 $ 8,569 $ 8,110 $ 8,302 $ 32,271 $ 7,671 $ 7,602 $ 9,119 $ 9,392 $ 33,784 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 25,341 $ 25,395 $ 34,420 $ 25,739 $ 110,895 $ 23,953 $ 26,586 $ 36,415 $ 27,939 $ 114,893 EMEA 7,734 8,057 6,371 4,772 26,934 6,313 5,515 5,319 7,490 24,637 APAC 2,491 2,699 2,316 2,860 10,366 1,601 2,193 2,361 2,160 8,315 $ 35,566 $ 36,151 $ 43,107 $ 33,371 $ 148,195 $ 31,867 $ 34,294 $ 44,095 $ 37,589 $ 147,845

4. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue $ (2,419 ) $ (1,906 ) $ (1,352 ) $ (670 ) $ (6,347 ) $ (988 ) $ (777 ) $ 1,165 $ 1,946 $ 1,346 Costs and expenses (2,686 ) (1,696 ) (988 ) (346 ) (5,716 ) (996 ) (1,430 ) 291 918 (1,217 ) Operating income 267 (210 ) (364 ) (324 ) (631 ) 8 653 874 1,028 2,563 Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income (590 ) (377 ) 298 (325 ) (994 ) 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) (639 ) (397 ) $ (323 ) $ (587 ) $ (66 ) $ (649 ) $ (1,625 ) $ 1,356 $ 460 $ (39 ) $ 389 $ 2,166

Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Operating income $ 981 $ 438 $ 51 $ (140 ) $ 1,330 $ 308 $ 895 $ 601 $ 445 $ 2,249 Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income (182 ) (127 ) 437 284 412 1,450 262 (1,165 ) (381 ) 166 Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $ 799 $ 311 $ 488 $ 144 $ 1,742 $ 1,758 $ 1,157 $ (564 ) $ 64 $ 2,415

5. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Interest income $ 231 $ 178 $ 191 $ 115 $ 715 $ 68 $ 28 $ 8 $ (6 ) $ 98 Foreign currency gains

(losses) (590 ) (377 ) 298 (325 ) (994 ) 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) (639 ) (397 ) Other non-operating

income (expense) (12 ) 128 321 (5 ) 432 4 7 14 (11 ) 14 Total other income (loss) $ (371 ) $ (71 ) $ 810 $ (215 ) $ 153 $ 1,420 $ (158 ) $ (891 ) $ (656 ) $ (285 )

6. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):



2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Capital expenditures $ 616 $ 2,689 $ 8,053 $ 3,835 $ 15,193 $ 1,245 $ 507 $ 176 $ 802 $ 2,730

7. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program 464 302 429 445 1,640 337 - - - 337 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 106 1 4 1 112 219 2 4 - 225 Total shares purchased 570 303 433 446 1,752 556 2 4 - 562 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $ 24,927 $ 19,993 $ 35,955 $ 34,992 $ 115,867 $ 25,000 $ - $ - $ - $ 25,000 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 5,233 85 266 36 5,620 18,032 123 368 38 18,561 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $ 30,160 $ 20,078 $ 36,221 $ 35,028 $ 121,487 $ 43,032 $ 123 $ 368 $ 38 $ 43,561

8. Remaining Performance Obligations

Under the revenue recognition standard that became effective in 2018, we now disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Remaining Performance Obligations $ 100,532 $ 120,403 $ 152,043 $ 171,665 $ 202,793 $ 225,470 $ 257,287 $ 308,761









