Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP), today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 46,621,621 shares of its common stock, including 6,081,081 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, at the public offering price of $1.11 per share. As a result of the underwriters' exercise of the option, the aggregate gross proceeds to Adamis from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company, was approximately $51.7 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, expenditures relating to research, development and clinical trials relating to its products and product candidates, capital expenditures, manufacturing, hiring additional personnel, acquisitions of new technologies or products, the payment, repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of existing or future indebtedness, obligations or capital stock, and working capital.

The securities described above were offered by the company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226100) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 18, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and the related prospectus have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis’ naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose is currently under FDA review. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, US Compounding Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States.