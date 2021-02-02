 

Nasdaq January 2021 Volumes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for January 2021, on its investor relations website.

A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations, financial condition, workforce or the operations or decisions of our customers, suppliers or business partners, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Media Relations Contact Investor Relations:
Joseph Christinat +1.646.441.5121 Ed Ditmire, CFA +1.212.401.8737
joseph.christinat@nasdaq.com  Ed.Ditmire@nasdaq.com 

NDAQF




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq January 2021 Volumes NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for January 2021, on its investor relations website. A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Nasdaq Agrees to Sell U.S. Fixed Income Business to Tradeweb Markets
01.02.21
Delisting of Securities of Superconductor Technologies Inc.; Gulfport Energy Corporation; Apex Global Brands Inc.; Pareteum Corporation; and Youngevity International, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market
29.01.21
Nasdaq Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
27.01.21
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 15, 2021
27.01.21
Nasdaq Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Delivers Strong Growth in Revenue and EPS
27.01.21
Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 Per Share
22.01.21
Nasdaq Appoints Jeremy Skule Chief Strategy Officer
15.01.21
Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.
14.01.21
Nasdaq Halts Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.
14.01.21
Nasdaq Issues Statement on Political Action Committee Donations