 

TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 U.S. Convenience Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:01  |  59   |   |   

All three varieties of TAAT are now being represented by CROSSMARK, a sales and merchandising agency for CPG products that has established relationships with major retailers across all channels, with demonstrated success in commercializing tobacco alternatives that achieved dominant e-cigarette market share in the United States. CROSSMARK is presently working with the Company to begin securing widespread on-shelf retail availability of TAAT products for purchase by legal-aged smokers, which could include points of sale in the 100,000+ U.S. convenience stores serviced by CROSSMARK.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT is now under the representation of CROSSMARK, Inc. (“CROSSMARK”), a Texas-based sales agency of more than 25,000 employees that serves retail channels across North America as well as Canada. TAAT intends to leverage CROSSMARK’s existing relationships with over 100,000 convenience retailers to expand availability of TAAT in Ohio and potentially elsewhere in the United States. Besides food, beverage, and household products in the consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) category, CROSSMARK has also had success in commercializing tobacco category offerings in the United States. In addition to providing wholesale and retail head office listing support, CROSSMARK is to deploy an in-field execution team across both banner and independent retailers to support in-store acceptance, merchandising, and reorders of TAAT products. TAAT also seeks to leverage CROSSMARK’s extensive promotional, trade marketing, and analytics support to augment existing initiatives and potentially drive nationwide growth, as the Company works towards its sales and volume objectives for 2021. 

The Company’s engagement with CROSSMARK is the result of the successful completion of a process that began in October 2020 when the Company issued requests for proposals (“RFP”) to solicit national-level representation for TAAT by a sales agency in the United States. After reviewing three proposals and completing due diligence, the Company entered into an agreement with CROSSMARK dated January 20, 2021 in which TAAT will work collaboratively with CROSSMARK over the next several weeks to prepare their employees to onboard TAAT as part of its CPG offerings and begin rapidly introducing the product line to retail accounts who sell tobacco. 

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 U.S. Convenience Stores All three varieties of TAAT are now being represented by CROSSMARK, a sales and merchandising agency for CPG products that has established relationships with major retailers across all channels, with demonstrated success in commercializing tobacco …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:16 Uhr
Kursexplosion? Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
22:04 Uhr
TAAT unterzeichnet Vereinbarung über Zusammenarbeit mit Omnichannel CPG-Vertriebsagentur CROSSMARK mit Zugang zu über 100.000 US-Mini-Märkten
13:50 Uhr
Neuzugänge im Fonds: Parkinson, Depressionen, Schmerzen: Smarte Biotechs setzen auf Psychedelika - Aktien mit Wachstumspotenzial
12:00 Uhr
Maydorns Meinung: Gamestop, First Majestic Silver, Taat Lifestyle & Wellness, Amazon, Tesla, BYD, Varta, BP
08:23 Uhr
SHORT-SQUEEZE bei SILBER: MEGA-RALLYE bei Silber-Minen durch WallstreetBets! Die REDDIT-USER auf der Jagd nach den nächsten 1.000%!
01.02.21
Taat Lifestyle: Grandiose +50%! - Die aufregende Story dahinter!
01.02.21
Kursexplosion: Taat Lifestyle - Der Gamestop-Nachfolger von Mastermind Keith Gill?
30.01.21
Achtung!: Hype am Montag!? The Wallstreet Journal leakt möglichen Gamestop-Nachfolger?!
29.01.21
60 % der Tabakhändler, die TAAT seit mindestens drei Wochen im Sortiment führen, haben nachbestellt
29.01.21
60% of Tobacco Retailers who Have Carried TAAT for Three or More Weeks Have Placed Reorders

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:43 Uhr
20.982
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
01.02.21
124
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko