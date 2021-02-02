TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 U.S. Convenience Stores

All three varieties of TAAT are now being represented by CROSSMARK, a sales and merchandising agency for CPG products that has established relationships with major retailers across all channels, with demonstrated success in commercializing tobacco alternatives that achieved dominant e-cigarette market share in the United States. CROSSMARK is presently working with the Company to begin securing widespread on-shelf retail availability of TAAT products for purchase by legal-aged smokers, which could include points of sale in the 100,000+ U.S. convenience stores serviced by CROSSMARK.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT is now under the representation of CROSSMARK, Inc. (“CROSSMARK”), a Texas-based sales agency of more than 25,000 employees that serves retail channels across North America as well as Canada. TAAT intends to leverage CROSSMARK’s existing relationships with over 100,000 convenience retailers to expand availability of TAAT in Ohio and potentially elsewhere in the United States. Besides food, beverage, and household products in the consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) category, CROSSMARK has also had success in commercializing tobacco category offerings in the United States. In addition to providing wholesale and retail head office listing support, CROSSMARK is to deploy an in-field execution team across both banner and independent retailers to support in-store acceptance, merchandising, and reorders of TAAT products. TAAT also seeks to leverage CROSSMARK’s extensive promotional, trade marketing, and analytics support to augment existing initiatives and potentially drive nationwide growth, as the Company works towards its sales and volume objectives for 2021.

The Company’s engagement with CROSSMARK is the result of the successful completion of a process that began in October 2020 when the Company issued requests for proposals (“RFP”) to solicit national-level representation for TAAT by a sales agency in the United States. After reviewing three proposals and completing due diligence, the Company entered into an agreement with CROSSMARK dated January 20, 2021 in which TAAT will work collaboratively with CROSSMARK over the next several weeks to prepare their employees to onboard TAAT as part of its CPG offerings and begin rapidly introducing the product line to retail accounts who sell tobacco.