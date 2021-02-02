Amdocs Successfully Implements the Digital Business Platform for GOMO PH; One of the First Fully Digital Telco Brands in Philippines

“For today's digital-first Filipino market, it is imperative that we rethink how we could best serve our customers and what products are truly relevant in their lives. GOMO is a testament to our vision of providing an enhanced and seamless digital experience for our customers to have the freedom to enjoy their lives, breaking them through traditional telco limitations,” said Eric Leif Tanbauco, Head of GOMO PH. "Reinventing our business model allowed GOMO to provide innovative industry firsts: an all-digital approach to telco, no expiry data, and even the ability to convert data to calls and texts. Now equipped with the Amdocs Openet solution, we continue to refine business agility and simplify operations for our internal processes.”

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced successful implementation of its digital business platform on AWS cloud to support GOMO. Owned by Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines, GOMO is one of the first fully digital telecom brands in the Philippines. The implementation will reduce time-to-market and easily enable GOMO to launch more innovative and personalized offers to its customers.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs said, “Globe is a leader in innovation and customer experience, offering its customers leading digital capabilities. We are proud to partner with Globe in this transformative journey.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company’s products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

Media Contact:

Deepshikha

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +91-9718024780

E-mail: deepshik@amdocs.com