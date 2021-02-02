 

Movistar Perú Partners with Amdocs to Expand Multi-Year Service Agreement to Modernize and Accelerate its Wireline Corporate Enterprise Transformation

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Movistar Perú, a subsidiary of Spanish telecom giant Telefónica, has signed a multi-year agreement that expands to now also include corporate enterprise wireline services. As a result, Amdocs business and operational support systems will support Movistar Perú’s wireless and wireline services for all of its consumer and corporate enterprise customers.

A customer since 2014, Telefónica Peru has re-affirmed its relationship with Amdocs with this agreement that aims to streamline and lower operational costs and modernize and accelerate its growth and transformation initiatives. Amdocs is providing an open and dynamic portfolio to automate and optimize operational processes of Movistar Perú and quickly add solutions and capabilities in short iterative cycles to enhance the experience of its residential, SMB and corporate wireless and wireline customers.

“In achieving our vision to be an OnLife Telco, we continue to transform to meet the evolving needs of our customers and empower people to live in a world of endless possibilities. As such, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Amdocs because its simple, flexible and efficient support systems are a vital part of our strategy to innovate and deliver new converged services faster and more efficiently,” said Juan Comerma, CTIO of Movistar Perú.

“Movistar Perú is a pioneer, focused on agility and outstanding customer experience,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “Amdocs is proud to support Telefónica Movistar Peru’s modernization and transformation journey with a new generation of business and operational support systems designed to provide economies of scale, faster time to market and enhanced digital capabilities across all of its consumer and corporate enterprise customers.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

