Amdocs Enters into a Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement with T-Mobile USA to Modernize and Accelerate Digital Transformation and Next Generation Hybrid-Cloud Operations

As part of the engagement, Amdocs’ cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio, amdocsONE, has been selected by T-Mobile to provide its consumer and business customers with next generation communication and media services. Amdocs will also provide extended next generation hybrid-cloud operations in a multi-year managed services engagement for T-Mobile’s digital platforms covering hosting and automated operations.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with T-Mobile to accelerate T-Mobile’s digital transformation and next generation hybrid-cloud operations to support T-Mobile’s post-merger integration activities and unlock its operational synergies. Amdocs will empower T-Mobile to drive business growth, time-to-market agility, and operational efficiencies for existing and emerging services, including 5G.

“Amdocs has been a trusted partner of T-Mobile for many years and our new engagement will further enhance our strategic partnership and help us navigate through a complex integration and our digital and cloud transformation journey. This agreement elevates our partnership and will empower us to fulfill our 5G and growth strategy across all lines of our business,” said Cody Sanford, T-Mobile Chief Information and Product Officer.

“T-Mobile continues to lead with best-in-class technologies across its network to differentiate and deliver innovative services and exceptional customer experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We are proud to be T-Mobile’s strategic partner, enabling the success of its merger as they accelerate their journey to the cloud by implementing our amdocsONE suite of cloud portfolio products and services.”

