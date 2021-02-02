 

CNB Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares Distribution

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCNE) (the "Corporation") has announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share, resulting from the Corporation’s declaration of a $17.8125 per share dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, for holders of record as of February 15, 2021.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank. 

CONTACT: Contact: Tito L. Lima
Treasurer
(814) 765-9621



