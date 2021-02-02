 

Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on February 5, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:05  |  34   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAQU, the “Company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the common stock and redeemable warrants underlying such units commencing on February 5, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GLAQU” and the common stock and warrants that are separated will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “GLAQ” and “GLAQW,” respectively. Holders of the Company’s units will need to have their brokers contact VStock Transfer, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate units into shares of common stock and warrants.

About Globis Acquisition Corp.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Globis Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its search on a target business that will benefit from trends toward economic globalization, particularly as it affects emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on February 5, 2021 NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAQU, the “Company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the common stock and redeemable warrants underlying such units …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus