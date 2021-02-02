 

Stryker declares a $0.63 per share quarterly dividend

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 9.6% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter. 

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com




