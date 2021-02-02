 

McAfee Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

02.02.2021   

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended December 26, after the United States markets close on Tuesday, February 23. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

McAfee Corp. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:

February 23, 2021

 

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Dial-in:

(833) 301-1122 (US and Canada)

 

(631) 658-1012 (International)

 

 

 

 

Conference ID:

7461775

 

Webcast:

https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com



