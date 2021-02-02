 

Transcat Reports Third Quarter Operating Income Increase of 20% on Solid Service Organic Growth and Gross Margin Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended December 26, 2020 (the “third quarter”) of fiscal year 2021, which ends March 27, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”). Results include the previously reported acquisition of TTE Laboratories, Inc. (referred to as “pipettes.com”) effective February 21, 2020 and the acquisition of BioTek Services, Inc. (“BioTek”) effective December 16, 2020.

“In an environment that continues to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our third quarter results demonstrated the resiliency of our business and effectiveness of our strategy as we delivered better than expected results,” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. “Our Service segment delivered another excellent quarter, growing revenue 12.2% and increasing gross margin by

590 basis points from the prior-year period. We were certainly encouraged by organic growth of 5.9% as our strategy to capture opportunities in highly-regulated end markets, including Life Sciences, continues to serve us well. Our gross margin improvement was driven by technician productivity, expense reductions, operating leverage on our fixed costs and the strong performance of pipettes.com.”

“Our Distribution segment continues to be negatively impacted by the current market environment but performed in line with our expectations. Overall, our Service segment performance drove third quarter consolidated operating income of $2.5 million, exceeding our expectations and growing 20% from prior year. Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $15.6 million was nearly double from prior year and was used, in part, to fund technology investments and our acquisition strategy”.

He added, “Our pipettes.com business continues to deliver strong results and the recent acquisition of BioTek increases our exposure to the growing pipettes market and broadens our geographic footprint. Additionally, BioTek gives us additional on-site technician capabilities, which is a perfect complement to the largely in-house technician business model at pipettes.com.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Review (Results are compared with the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”))

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Change

FY21 Q3

 

FY20 Q3

 

$'s

 

%

Service Revenue

$

24,776

 

 

$

22,087

 

 

$

2,689

 

 

12.2

%

Distribution Sales

 

19,286

 

 

 

21,092

 

 

 

(1,806

)

 

(8.6

%)

Revenue

$

44,062

 

 

$

43,179

 

 

$

883

 

 

2.0

%

Gross Profit

$

11,245

 

 

$

9,928

 

 

$

1,317

 

 

13.3

%

Gross Margin

 

25.5

%

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$

2,519

 

 

$

2,091

 

 

$

428

 

 

20.5

%

Operating Margin

 

5.7

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

1,761

 

 

$

1,477

 

 

$

284

 

 

19.2

%

Net Margin

 

4.0

%

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

4,562

 

 

$

4,066

 

 

$

496

 

 

12.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

10.4

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

 

 

*See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Despite the ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidated revenue was up year-over-year for first time this fiscal year. Consolidated gross profit increased $1.3 million, or 13.3%, and gross margin expanded 250 basis points on Service segment improvement, which offset continued weakness in the Distribution segment. Operating expenses grew $0.9 million, or 11.2%, due to investments to further technology initiatives and incremental expenses related to acquired businesses. Net income per diluted share was $0.23 compared with $0.20 in last fiscal year’s third quarter.

Service segment achieved strong revenue growth and gross margin expanded significantly

Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (56% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021).

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Change

FY21 Q3

 

FY20 Q3

 

$'s

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Segment Revenue

$

24,776

 

 

$

22,087

 

 

$

2,689

 

12.2

%

Gross Profit

$

6,915

 

 

$

4,866

 

 

$

2,049

 

42.1

%

Gross Margin

 

27.9

%

 

 

22.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$

1,956

 

 

$

488

 

 

$

1,468

 

300.8

%

Operating Margin

 

7.9

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

3,446

 

 

$

1,866

 

 

$

1,580

 

84.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

13.9

%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

 

 

*See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Service segment revenue increased 12.2% and included $1.4 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions. Service segment organic revenue growth was 5.9%, reflecting continued market share gains and more favorable timing of December holidays compared with the prior year. Service revenue for the trailing twelve month period was $97.3 million, up 5.4%.

Service segment gross margin improved 590 basis points due to continued productivity initiatives, more seasoned technicians, the operating leverage we achieved from organic growth and the strong performance of pipettes.com.

Distribution revenue and margins continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (44% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021).

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Change

FY21 Q3

 

FY20 Q3

 

$'s

 

%

Distribution Segment Sales

$ 19,286

 

$ 21,092

 

$ (1,806)

 

(8.6%)

Gross Profit

$ 4,330

 

$ 5,062

 

$ (732)

 

(14.5%)

Gross Margin

22.5%

 

24.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

$ 563

 

$ 1,603

 

$(1,040)

 

(64.9%)

Operating Margin

2.9%

 

7.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 1,116

 

$ 2,200

 

$(1,084)

 

(49.3%)

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

5.8%

 

10.4%

 

 

 

 

*See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Distribution segment sales continued to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with reduced demand from oil and gas related businesses and other industrial manufacturing sectors. Encouragingly, rental revenue of $1.4 million was up 12.2% over the prior-year period. Distribution gross margin reflects lower volume from core product sales and reduced co-operative advertising and rebate programs as vendors reduced these programs to lower their costs.

Nine Month Review (Results are compared with the first nine months of fiscal 2020)

Total revenue was $124.6 million, a decrease of 2.2%, primarily due to lower demand for Distribution products as a result of the pandemic that commenced at the beginning of the Company’s fiscal 2021 year. Despite lower revenue, consolidated gross profit was up $1.7 million, or 5.7%, and gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 25.8%. Consolidated operating expenses increased $2.3 million, or 9.7%, as the Company continued to invest in technology initiatives and acquisitions. As a result, operating income was $6.6 million compared with $7.1 million in last fiscal year’s period.

Net income was $4.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with $5.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million compared with $12.8 million in prior-year period. See Note 1 on page 4 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Year-to-date net cash provided by operations nearly doubled to $15.6 million from the prior-year period and was used, in part, to fund $4.3 million of capital expenditures, the $3.5 million acquisition of BioTek and to reduce debt. Capital expenditures were primarily focused on technology, Service segment capabilities and rental pool assets.

At the end of the third quarter, Transcat had $26.8 million available for borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility. Total debt of $24.4 million was down $5.9 million from fiscal 2020 year-end. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in its credit agreement, was down to 1.24 at quarter end compared with 1.53 at fiscal 2020 year-end.

Outlook

Mr. Rudow concluded, “The results of the third quarter were excellent and we are pleased with our Service segment’s return to organic growth and its continued margin expansion. Our balance sheet is solid and the M&A pipeline is growing and active. We are confident that our disciplined focus on highly-regulated end markets and our new customer pipeline positions us well for strong organic growth as we continue to operate in a very challenging environment.

“While we have navigated the current operating environment well to date, we remain cautious of the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect solid Service revenue growth versus last year’s fourth quarter. We expect improvement in Service gross margin year-over-year, but not to the same degree we have experienced in the last two quarters, largely due to more difficult technician productivity comparisons and the anniversary of our acquisition of pipettes.com, which occurred in February of 2020. Distribution is expected to continue to be negatively impacted by the current operating environment. We expect consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 to be similar to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.”

Transcat expects its income tax rate for fiscal 2021 to a range between 22% to 23%.

The Company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $6.0 million to $6.5 million for full fiscal 2021. Capital investments are expected to be primarily for technology, growth-oriented opportunities within both operating segments, and rental pool assets. Maintenance and existing asset replacements are expected to be consistent with fiscal 2020 at approximately $1.0 million to $1.5 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

Transcat will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the third quarter, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.transcat.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, February 10, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13714787, or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

NOTE 1 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, restructuring expense, and non-cash loss on sale of building), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, rather in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See the attached Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table below.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses; as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “plans,” “aims” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the impact of and the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 26,

December 28,

December 26,

December 28,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Service Revenue

$

24,776

$

22,087

$

72,297

$

67,987

Distribution Sales

 

19,286

 

21,092

 

52,276

 

59,350

Total Revenue

 

44,062

 

43,179

 

124,573

 

127,337

 

Cost of Service Revenue

 

17,861

 

17,221

 

51,413

 

51,737

Cost of Distribution Sales

 

14,956

 

16,030

 

41,012

 

45,175

Total Cost of Revenue

 

32,817

 

33,251

 

92,425

 

96,912

 

Gross Profit

 

11,245

 

9,928

 

32,148

 

30,425

 

Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses

 

4,675

 

4,463

 

13,040

 

13,166

Administrative Expenses

 

4,051

 

3,374

 

12,547

 

10,151

Total Operating Expenses

 

8,726

 

7,837

 

25,587

 

23,317

 

Operating Income

 

2,519

 

2,091

 

6,561

 

7,108

 

Interest and Other Expense, net

 

219

 

194

 

779

 

776

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

2,300

 

1,897

 

5,782

 

6,332

Provision for Income Taxes

 

539

 

420

 

1,199

 

758

 

Net Income

$

1,761

$

1,477

$

4,583

$

5,574

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.62

$

0.76

Average Shares Outstanding

 

7,437

 

7,367

 

7,415

 

7,316

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.23

$

0.20

$

0.61

$

0.75

Average Shares Outstanding

 

7,580

 

7,557

 

7,532

 

7,470

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

December 26,

March 28,

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash

$

1,034

 

$

499

 

Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $640
and $480 as of December 26, 2020 and March 28, 2020, respectively

 

30,562

 

 

30,952

 

Other Receivables

 

860

 

 

1,132

 

Inventory, net

 

12,437

 

 

14,180

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

2,317

 

 

1,697

 

Total Current Assets

 

47,210

 

 

48,460

 

Property and Equipment, net

 

21,292

 

 

20,833

 

Goodwill

 

43,945

 

 

41,540

 

Intangible Assets, net

 

7,325

 

 

7,977

 

Right Of Use Asset, net

 

10,205

 

 

8,593

 

Other Assets

 

793

 

 

719

 

Total Assets

$

130,770

 

$

128,122

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

9,844

 

$

11,947

 

Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities

 

7,856

 

 

6,907

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

289

 

 

86

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

2,046

 

 

1,982

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

20,035

 

 

20,922

 

Long-Term Debt

 

22,317

 

 

28,362

 

Deferred Tax Liabilities

 

3,100

 

 

3,025

 

Lease Liabilities

 

8,753

 

 

6,832

 

Other Liabilities

 

4,058

 

 

1,894

 

Total Liabilities

 

58,263

 

 

61,035

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized;
7,441,571 and 7,381,180 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 26, 2020 and March 28, 2020, respectively

 

3,721

 

 

3,691

 

Capital in Excess of Par Value

 

18,820

 

 

17,929

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

 

(410

)

 

(1,010

)

Retained Earnings

 

50,376

 

 

46,477

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

72,507

 

 

67,087

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

130,770

 

$

128,122

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended

 

December 26,

December 28,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net Income

$

4,583

 

$

5,574

 

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided

 

by Operating Activities:

Loss on Sale of Property and Equipment

 

65

 

 

253

 

Deferred Income Taxes

 

75

 

 

22

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

5,596

 

 

4,951

 

Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves

 

699

 

 

311

 

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

 

875

 

 

610

 

Changes in Assets and Liabilities:

Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables

 

902

 

 

398

 

Inventory

 

2,072

 

 

341

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

 

(678

)

 

(689

)

Accounts Payable

 

(2,103

)

 

(3,679

)

Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities

 

3,391

 

 

347

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

170

 

 

(204

)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

16,647

 

 

8,235

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Purchase of Property and Equipment

 

(4,295

)

 

(5,001

)

Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment

 

-

 

 

184

 

Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(3,447

)

 

(452

)

 

Payment of Contingent Consideration & Holdbacks Related to

Business Acquisition

 

-

 

 

 

(864

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

(7,742

)

 

 

(6,133

)

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

(Repayments of) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility, net

 

(4,504

)

 

122

 

Repayments of Term Loan

 

(1,477

)

 

(1,416

)

Issuance of Common Stock

 

649

 

 

1,625

 

Repurchase of Common Stock

 

(1,287

)

 

(2,822

)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

 

(6,619

)

 

 

(2,491

)

 

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

 

(751

)

 

 

(195

)

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

 

535

 

 

(584

)

Cash at Beginning of Period

 

499

 

 

 

788

 

Cash at End of Period

$

1,034

 

 

$

204

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Fiscal 2021

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Net Income

$

798

 

$

2,024

 

$

1,761

 

$

4,583

 

+ Interest Expense

 

224

 

 

233

 

 

203

 

 

660

 

+ Other Expense / (Income)

 

19

 

 

84

 

 

16

 

 

119

 

+ Tax Provision

 

(77

)

 

737

 

 

539

 

 

 

1,199

 

Operating Income

$

964

 

$

3,078

 

 

2,519

 

 

$

6,561

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

1,871

 

 

1,864

 

 

1,861

 

 

 

5,596

 

 

+ Restructuring Expense

 

360

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

360

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

(19

)

 

(85

)

 

(15

)

 

(119

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

312

 

 

366

 

 

197

 

 

 

875

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,488

 

$

5,223

 

$

4,562

 

 

$

13,273

 

 

Segment Breakdown

 

Service Operating Income

$

1,129

 

$

2,977

 

 

1,956

 

$

6,062

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

1,394

 

 

1,359

 

 

1,372

 

 

4,125

 

 

+ Restructuring Expense

 

193

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

193

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

(15

)

 

(57

)

 

(8

)

 

(80

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

162

 

 

196

 

 

126

 

 

 

484

 

Service Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,863

 

$

4,475

 

 

3,446

 

 

$

10,784

 

 

Distribution Operating Income

$

(165

)

$

101

 

 

563

 

$

499

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

477

 

 

505

 

 

489

 

 

1,471

 

 

+ Restructuring Expense

 

167

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

167

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

(4

)

 

(28

)

 

(7

)

 

(39

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

150

 

 

170

 

 

71

 

 

 

391

 

Distribution Adjusted EBITDA

$

625

 

$

748

 

 

1,116

 

 

$

2,489

 

 

 

Fiscal 2020

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Net Income

$

1,718

 

$

2,379

 

$

1,477

 

$

2,493

 

$

8,067

 

+ Interest Expense

 

244

 

 

243

 

 

216

 

 

231

 

 

934

 

+ Other Expense / (Income)

 

41

 

 

54

 

 

(22

)

 

113

 

 

186

 

+ Tax Provision

 

(45

)

 

383

 

 

420

 

 

905

 

 

1,663

 

Operating Income

$

1,958

 

$

3,059

 

$

2,091

 

$

3,742

 

$

10,850

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

1,622

 

 

1,681

 

 

1,648

 

 

1,707

 

 

6,658

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

159

 

 

(54

)

 

22

 

 

(112

)

 

15

 

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

203

 

 

102

 

 

305

 

 

274

 

 

884

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,942

 

$

4,788

 

$

4,066

 

$

5,611

 

$

18,407

 

 

Segment Breakdown

 

Service Operating Income

$

738

 

$

1,837

 

$

488

 

$

2,609

 

$

5,672

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

1,220

 

 

1,246

 

 

1,206

 

 

1,257

 

 

4,929

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

77

 

 

(38

)

 

13

 

 

(72

)

 

(20

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

112

 

 

56

 

 

159

 

 

143

 

 

470

 

Service Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,147

 

$

3,101

 

$

1,866

 

$

3,937

 

$

11,051

 

 

Distribution Operating Income

$

1,220

 

$

1,222

 

$

1,603

 

$

1,133

 

$

5,178

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

401

 

 

436

 

 

442

 

 

450

 

 

1,729

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

83

 

 

(17

)

 

9

 

 

(40

)

 

35

 

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

91

 

 

46

 

 

146

 

 

131

 

 

414

 

Distribution Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,795

 

$

1,687

 

$

2,200

 

$

1,674

 

$

7,356

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

Additional Information - Business Segment Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

SERVICE

FY 2021 Q3

 

FY 2020 Q3

 

$'s

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Revenue

$

24,776

 

 

$

22,087

 

 

$

2,689

 

12.2

%

Cost of Service Revenue

 

17,861

 

 

 

17,221

 

 

 

640

 

3.7

%

Gross Profit

$

6,915

 

 

$

4,866

 

 

$

2,049

 

42.1

%

Gross Margin

 

27.9

%

 

 

22.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses

$

2,527

 

 

$

2,331

 

 

$

196

 

8.4

%

General and Administrative Expenses

 

2,432

 

 

 

2,047

 

 

 

353

 

17.2

%

Operating Income

$

1,956

 

 

$

488

 

 

$

1,468

 

300.8

%

% of Revenue

 

7.9

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

DISTRIBUTION

FY 2021 Q3

 

FY 2020 Q3

 

$'s

 

%

Distribution Sales

$

19,286

 

 

$

21,092

 

 

$

(1,806

)

(8.6

%)

Cost of Distribution Sales

 

14,956

 

 

 

16,030

 

 

 

(1,074

)

(6.7

%)

Gross Profit

$

4,330

 

 

$

5,062

 

 

$

(732

)

(14.5

%)

Gross Margin

 

22.5

%

 

 

24.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses

$

2,148

 

 

$

2,132

 

 

$

16

 

0.8

%

General and Administrative Expenses

 

1,619

 

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

229

 

17.3

%

Operating Income

$

563

 

 

$

1,603

 

 

$

(1,040

)

(64.9

%)

% of Sales

 

2.9

%

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

TOTAL

FY 2021 Q3

 

FY 2020 Q3

 

$'s

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$

44,062

 

 

$

43,179

 

 

$

883

 

2.0

%

Total Cost of Revenue

 

32,817

 

 

 

33,251

 

 

 

(434

)

(1.3

%)

Gross Profit

$

11,245

 

 

$

9,928

 

 

$

1,317

 

13.3

%

Gross Margin

 

25.5

%

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses

$

4,675

 

 

$

4,463

 

 

$

212

 

4.8

%

General and Administrative Expenses

 

4,051

 

 

 

3,374

 

 

 

677

 

20.1

%

Operating Income

$

2,519

 

 

$

2,091

 

 

$

428

 

20.5

%

% of Revenue

 

5.7

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

 

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

Additional Information - Business Segment Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

SERVICE

FY 2021 YTD

 

FY 2020 YTD

 

$'s

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Revenue

$ 72,297

 

$ 67,987

 

$ 4,310

 

6.3%

Cost of Service Revenue

51,413

 

51,737

 

(326)

 

(0.6%)

Gross Profit

$ 20,884

 

$ 16,250

 

$ 4,634

 

28.5%

Gross Margin

28.9%

 

23.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses

$ 7,302

 

$ 6,944

 

$ 358

 

5.2%

General and Administrative Expenses

7,520

 

6,243

 

1,277

 

20.5%

Operating Income

$ 6,062

 

$ 3,063

 

$ 2,999

 

97.9%

% of Revenue

8.4%

 

4.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

DISTRIBUTION

FY 2021 YTD

 

FY 2020 YTD

 

$'s

 

%

Distribution Sales

$ 52,276

 

$ 59,350

 

$ (7,074)

 

(11.9%)

Cost of Distribution Sales

41,012

 

45,175

 

(4,163)

 

(9.2%)

Gross Profit

$ 11,264

 

$ 14,175

 

$ (2,911)

 

(20.5%)

Gross Margin

21.5%

 

23.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses

$ 5,738

 

$ 6,222

 

$ (490)

 

(7.9%)

General and Administrative Expenses

5,027

 

3,908

 

1,119

 

28.6%

Operating Income

$ 499

 

$ 4,045

 

$ (3,546)

 

(87.7%)

% of Sales

1.0%

 

6.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

TOTAL

FY 2021 YTD

 

FY 2020 YTD

 

$'s

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$ 124,573

 

$ 127,337

 

$ (2,764)

 

(2.2%)

Total Cost of Revenue

92,425

 

96,912

 

(4,487)

 

(4.6%)

Gross Profit

$ 32,148

 

$ 30,425

 

$ 1,723

 

5.7%

Gross Margin

25.8%

 

23.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses

$ 13,040

 

$ 13,166

 

$ (126)

 

(1.0%)

General and Administrative Expenses

12,547

 

10,151

 

2,396

 

23.6%

Operating Income

$ 6,501

 

$ 7,108

 

$ (607)

 

(8.5%)

% of Revenue

5.3%

 

5.6%

 

 

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transcat Reports Third Quarter Operating Income Increase of 20% on Solid Service Organic Growth and Gross Margin Expansion Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Transcat Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast