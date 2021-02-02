 

Sierra Wireless to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 23rd

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Sierra Wireless President and CEO, Kent Thexton, and CFO, Sam Cochrane, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live slide presentation will be available for viewing during the call from the link provided below.

Conference call

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time:

Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-877-201-0168
Alternate number: 1-647-788-4901
Conference ID: 6019337

Webcast

A webcast presentation will also be available for viewing in conjunction with the conference call. To access the webcast, please visit: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=082F0C0B-5156-4D82-B ....

For those unable to listen live, the webcast will remain available at the above link for one year following the call.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless operates a 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) and R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at https://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact. Our expectations regarding future revenues and earnings depend in part upon our ability to successfully develop, manufacture, and supply products that we do not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in the wireless data communications market. In light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding the wireless data communications market, you should understand that we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized.



Wertpapier


