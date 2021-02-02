 

Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 22:21  |  37   |   |   

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, prior to the open of the U.S. markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 6:00am MT / 8:00am ET.

A live webcast will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947836/5C123DA27C8C4F9CBFBC27AC3FEABE81. A replay will be available at (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 until midnight (ET) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Visionäre Aktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, prior to the open of the U.S. markets. The Company will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:15 Uhr
Big Data: Marble Financial, PayPal, Palantir: Fintech, Payment und Data, Trio Infernale!
29.01.21
Palantir Technologies und Rio Tinto vereinbaren mehrjährige Firmenpartnerschaft
28.01.21
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
27.01.21
Casino oder Riesenchance : Börsengeflüster: Goldman-Sachs-Alarmsignale bei 15 Aktien – “Plug Power und Palantir zählen dazu“(7) 
26.01.21
Dow Jones, Gamestop, Blackberry, Etsy, Plug Power, Shopify, Palantir, GE, Interactive Corp. - Opening Bell
21.01.21
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
21.01.21
Palantir Issues Additional Details Regarding its Inaugural Demo Day on January 26, 2021
19.01.21
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
13.01.21
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
06.01.21
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First Distributor of Foundry Modules in Japan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:28 Uhr
558
Visionäre Aktie
10.12.20
168
Palantir IPO Thread