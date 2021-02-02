 

Everi Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:23  |  38   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it successfully completed the repricing of its $735.5 million First Lien Term Loan under its Credit Agreement as amended February 2, 2021 (the “Credit Agreement”).

Under the amended Credit Agreement, the LIBOR and Base Rate floor components of the interest rate applicable to the First Lien Term Loan were reduced by 25 basis points to 0.75% from 1.00% and to 1.75% from 2.00%, respectively. The LIBOR and Base Rate margins applicable to the First Lien Term Loan remain unchanged at 2.75% and 1.75%, respectively. The amended Credit Agreement includes six months of 101 soft call protection. The maturity of the First Lien Term Loan remains May 9, 2024, and no changes were made to the financial covenants or other debt repayment terms.

Jefferies acted as advisor and sole lead arranger for this amendment to the Credit Amendment.

“This repricing of our First Lien Term Loan reflects the tremendous progress we are achieving with strengthening our operating results,” said Mark Labay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Everi. “At current rates and with our existing balance on the First Lien Term Loan outstanding, the 25-basis-point reduction in our LIBOR floor is expected to generate cash interest rate savings of $1.8 million on an annualized basis. This repricing provides another important improvement to our capital structure following similar activities over the past few years that have significantly lowered the weighted average interest rate on our outstanding debt obligations. These savings improve our ability to generate Higher Free Cash Flow in future periods, providing opportunities for incremental deleveraging and the creation of new value for our shareholders.”

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure cash and cashless-based financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everi Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
Sizing Up the Sectors and Going for Growth: The 28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Live on February 4th
26.01.21
Everi Announces Selected Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results in Connection With Opportunity to Reprice a Portion of Its Outstanding Debt
22.01.21
Everi Digital Launches Its Online Games in Michigan
14.01.21
David Lucchese, Everi’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Digital, Appointed President of AGEM
14.01.21
28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Virtual as Pandemic Casts a Long Shadow