 

Prospect Capital Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:28  |  28   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (the “Company”) today announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-Q containing results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 09, 2021 after the close of the markets. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Tuesday, February 09, 2021 after the close of the markets.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number will be 888-338-7333. A recording of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days. To hear a replay, call 877-344-7529 and use passcode 10152214.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company’s website, www.prospectstreet.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the conference call.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
grier@prospectcap.com
Telephone (212) 448-0702




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prospect Capital Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (the “Company”) today announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-Q containing results for the fiscal second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022
14.01.21
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $325 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.07.20
1.015
Prospect Capital WKN A0B746