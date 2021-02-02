 

Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2021.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.



Disclaimer

