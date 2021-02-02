Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2021 First Quarter; Affirms Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2021 is expected to be in the previously announced range of $4.90 to $5.10.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion in fiscal 2021.

The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2021 is $2.50, which represents an 8.7% increase over fiscal 2020.

"I am so proud of our employees and their continued dedication to execute our strategy of investing in safety and reliability," said Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy. "Their resilience and hard work positions us for continued success in fiscal 2021."

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated operating income increased $46.0 million to $298.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $252.8 million in the prior year, which primarily reflects rate outcomes combined with lower operating and maintenance expenses in both segments, partially offset by lower service order revenue in our distribution segment, lower through system revenue in our pipeline and storage segment and increased depreciation and property tax expenses.

Distribution operating income increased $29.3 million to $209.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $180.3 million in the prior year. The increase reflects a net $37.0 million increase in rates and customer growth in most of our jurisdictions of $5.7 million combined with $2.9 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense, partially offset by a $9.8 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses associated with increased capital investments and a $4.5 million decrease in service order revenues.

Pipeline and storage operating income increased $16.8 million to $89.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $72.5 million in the prior year. This increase is primarily attributable to a $13.3 million increase from our GRIP filings approved in fiscal 2020 and an $8.1 million decrease in operating and maintenance expense due primarily to nonrecurring well integrity costs in the prior-year quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in through system revenues, and a $4.6 million increase in depreciation and property tax expenses due to increased capital investments.

Capital expenditures decreased $72.4 million to $456.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $529.2 million in the prior year, primarily as a result of timing of spending in our distribution segment.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the company generated operating cash flow of $157.1 million, a $15.4 million decrease compared with the three months ended December 31, 2019. The year-over-year decrease is primarily the result of the increase in the price of natural gas, the timing of gas cost recoveries under our purchase gas cost mechanisms and the timing of customer collections partially offset by the positive effects of rate case outcomes completed in fiscal 2020.

Our equity capitalization ratio at December 31, 2020 was 58.5%, compared with 60.0% at September 30, 2020, due to the issuance of $600 million of 1.50% senior notes in October 2020.

Conference Call to be Webcast February 3, 2021

Atmos Energy will host a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The domestic telephone number is 877-407-3088 and the international telephone number is 201-389-0927. Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Forsythe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. A playback of the call will be available on the website later that day.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or any of the company’s other documents or oral presentations, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “projection”, “seek”, “strategy” or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, the company’s ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include the following: federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; adverse weather conditions; the impact of climate change; the inability to continue to hire, train and retain operational, technical and managerial personnel; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; natural disasters, terrorist activities or other events and other risks and uncertainties discussed herein, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements; and the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions.

Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Statements of Income Three Months Ended December 31 (000s except per share) 2020 2019 Operating revenues Distribution segment $ 876,650 $ 828,504 Pipeline and storage segment 159,713 148,176 Intersegment eliminations (121,883 ) (101,117 ) 914,480 875,563 Purchased gas cost Distribution segment 411,072 397,558 Pipeline and storage segment (1,244 ) 99 Intersegment eliminations (121,568 ) (100,789 ) 288,260 296,868 Operation and maintenance expense 138,643 152,245 Depreciation and amortization 115,285 105,062 Taxes, other than income 73,452 68,607 Operating income 298,840 252,781 Other non-operating income 6,072 4,887 Interest charges 22,010 27,229 Income before income taxes 282,902 230,439 Income tax expense 65,224 51,766 Net income $ 217,678 $ 178,673 Basic net income per share $ 1.71 $ 1.47 Diluted net income per share $ 1.71 $ 1.47 Cash dividends per share $ 0.625 $ 0.575 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 127,034 121,113 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 127,034 121,359

Three Months Ended December 31 Summary Net Income by Segment (000s) 2020 2019 Distribution $ 153,692 $ 129,757 Pipeline and storage 63,986 48,916 Net income $ 217,678 $ 178,673

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, (000s) 2020 2020 Net property, plant and equipment $ 13,762,143 $ 13,355,347 Cash and cash equivalents 457,599 20,808 Accounts receivable, net 492,526 230,595 Gas stored underground 99,569 111,950 Other current assets 142,594 107,905 Total current assets 1,192,288 471,258 Goodwill 731,257 731,257 Deferred charges and other assets 790,191 801,170 $ 16,475,879 $ 15,359,032 Shareholders' equity $ 7,213,156 $ 6,791,203 Long-term debt 5,124,862 4,531,779 Total capitalization 12,338,018 11,322,982 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 284,995 235,775 Other current liabilities 512,673 546,461 Current maturities of long-term debt 171 165 Total current liabilities 797,839 782,401 Deferred income taxes 1,542,394 1,456,569 Regulatory excess deferred taxes 695,191 697,764 Deferred credits and other liabilities 1,102,437 1,099,316 $ 16,475,879 $ 15,359,032

Atmos Energy Corporation Financial Highlights, continued (Unaudited) Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended December 31 (000s) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 217,678 $ 178,673 Depreciation and amortization 115,285 105,062 Deferred income taxes 64,587 46,726 Other (2,976 ) (616 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (237,505 ) (157,400 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 157,069 172,445 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (456,809 ) (529,186 ) Debt and equity securities activities, net 511 (1,602 ) Other, net 2,706 2,553 Net cash used in investing activities (453,592 ) (528,235 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net decrease in short-term debt — (464,915 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of premium/discount 597,390 799,450 Net proceeds from equity offering 216,002 259,005 Issuance of common stock through stock purchase and employee retirement plans 4,007 4,267 Cash dividends paid (79,023 ) (69,557 ) Debt issuance costs (5,062 ) (7,738 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 733,314 520,512 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 436,791 164,722 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,808 24,550 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 457,599 $ 189,272

Three Months Ended December 31 Statistics 2020 2019 Consolidated distribution throughput (MMcf as metered) 128,470 139,558 Consolidated pipeline and storage transportation volumes (MMcf) 144,587 156,529 Distribution meters in service 3,369,622 3,307,663 Distribution average cost of gas $ 4.63 $ 4.01

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005904/en/