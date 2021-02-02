 

Safehold Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 22:30  |  28   |   |   

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, prior to market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call can be accessed by all interested parties through the website (listen only) or by dialing toll-free 877.336.4440 (U.S. domestic) or 409.207.6984 (international) using the conference ID: 6230255.

For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website or by dialing 866.207.1041 (U.S. domestic) or 402.970.0847 (international) using the conference ID: 1216793.

About Safehold:

 Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safehold Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, prior to market open. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Launch of PCR Genotyping Assay Portfolio to Detect COVID-19 Variants
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends