Safehold Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call can be accessed by all interested parties through the website (listen only) or by dialing toll-free 877.336.4440 (U.S. domestic) or 409.207.6984 (international) using the conference ID: 6230255.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, prior to market open.

For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website or by dialing 866.207.1041 (U.S. domestic) or 402.970.0847 (international) using the conference ID: 1216793.

About Safehold:



Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005907/en/