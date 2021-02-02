 

Ford to Discuss Results for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 with J.P. Morgan Securities

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 operating environment and the company’s financial results, which will be released this Thursday, during a fireside chat hosted by J.P. Morgan Securities auto analyst Ryan Brinkman. The discussion will take place Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. EST.

The discussion will also focus on Ford’s electrification strategy, global redesign, 2021 outlook, and updates on recently launched products like F-150, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E.

The webcast will feature:

  • John Lawler, chief financial officer
  • Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer
  • Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

Participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance here. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.



Wertpapier


