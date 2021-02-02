Ford to Discuss Results for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 with J.P. Morgan Securities

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 operating environment and the company’s financial results, which will be released this Thursday, during a fireside chat hosted by J.P. Morgan Securities auto analyst Ryan Brinkman. The discussion will take place Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. EST.

The discussion will also focus on Ford’s electrification strategy, global redesign, 2021 outlook, and updates on recently launched products like F-150, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E.