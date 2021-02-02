Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces NYSE American Accepts Continued Listing Compliance Plan

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that NYSE American has accepted the Company’s plan of compliance for continued listing on the exchange. SDP has been granted a plan period through May 18, 2022 to regain compliance with the listing compliance standards of Section 1003(a)(iii). The Company will continue to trade under the symbol “SDPI” on the NYSE American pursuant to this extension. The Company will be required to submit quarterly progress updates on the initiatives outlined in the compliance plan.

Troy Meier, Chairman, President and CEO of SDP, commented, “We are confident that we have outlined a plan of compliance that will enable us to continue our listing on the NYSE American. We are focused on delivering quality drilling technologies to a growing share of our markets both domestically and internationally. Our technologies drive notable efficiencies in drilling which we believe is beneficial to our customers and the environment. We also plan to capitalize on our unique capabilities in manufacturing to expand our opportunities to drive growth and profits.”