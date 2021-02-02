Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results, New Stock Repurchase Authorization, and Chief Financial Officer Transition

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) , a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Net sales of $830 million versus $762 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $871 million in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 16.4% versus 17.0% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 15.9% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $28 million versus $27 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $24 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $0.52 versus $0.49 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $0.46 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.63 versus $0.55 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $0.57 in the same quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations of $63 million and capital expenditures of $14 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was 16.4%, which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $0.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $0.63, which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $6.5 million and special performance bonuses of $2.5 million, net of the related tax effects.

As of December 31, 2020, total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $317 million and total bank debt was $45 million. Supermicro completed its previously announced $50 million share repurchase program on January 6, 2021.

“We were pleased to deliver Q2 revenue at the midpoint of our guidance range driven by strong sequential growth in sales to our international customers in a variety of countries, which demonstrates the breadth and strength of our channel partnerships around the world," said Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO. "Recently strong bookings also give us confidence in our outlook to resume year-over-year growth in Q3. We are excited about our robust pipeline of innovative products and aim to continue to grow through the remainder of fiscal 2021 and drive further growth in fiscal 2022."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The Company expects net sales of $790 million to $870 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.22 to $0.42 and non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.37 to $0.57 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ending March 31, 2021. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per common share both assume a tax rate of approximately 16% and a fully diluted share count of 54.5 million shares. The outlook for Q3 of fiscal year 2021 GAAP diluted net income per common share includes approximately $7.0 million in expected stock-based compensation expense and $2.5 million in special performance bonuses, both net of tax effects, that are excluded from non-GAAP diluted net income per common share.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

On January 29, 2021, Mr. Kevin Bauer, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Supermicro, who serves as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, resigned from his positions with the Company to pursue other interests. Mr. David Weigand, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Bauer will remain at the company for a transition period through February 2021. Kevin Bauer commented, “I have enjoyed working with Charles and the very dedicated Supermicro team and helping the Company through challenging times over the last four years. I am most proud of our work enhancing our company's finance function, providing a stronger foundation for the Company to continue to grow, as well as our focus on improving operations to generate cash, which enabled a return of capital to shareholders."

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of David Weigand as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer," said Supermicro Chairman and CEO Charles Liang. "Kevin has made valuable contributions to Supermicro as a key member of our executive team. His diligent efforts have helped to lay the foundation for Supermicro’s next phase of growth. We wish Kevin well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Weigand joined the company in May 2018 as Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer. He previously held executive positions at HPE and at Renesas Electronics America, Inc, where he was Chief Financial Officer."

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company also announced today a new stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $200 million of its common stock. The stock repurchase program is effective until July 31, 2022 or until the maximum amount of common stock is repurchased, whichever occurs first.

"The stock repurchase program reflects our ongoing commitment to creating value for stockholders and our very positive long-term view of our business opportunities," said Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

Stock repurchases may be made from time to time at prevailing prices in the open market including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. There can be no assurance of how many shares will be repurchased, and the repurchase program may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time. The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Share repurchases will be funded with cash on hand.

The Company had approximately 50,651,054 shares of common stock outstanding on December 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 guidance, our ability to grow through the remainder of fiscal 2021 and drive further growth in fiscal 2022, and the ability to execute on our company strategy during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant uncertainties for all parts of our business including our supply chain, our production operations and customer demand, (ii) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (iii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iv) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (v) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (vi) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses and other expenses. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses, special performance bonuses, and other non-recurring expenses, and excludes a credit from an executive SEC settlement, which are all adjusted for the related tax effects of the applicable items. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin and from diluted net income per common share to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is included in the tables below.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq:SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,610 $ 210,533 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 323,021 403,745 Inventories 807,431 851,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,211 126,985 Total current assets 1,544,273 1,592,761 Investment in equity investee 3,862 2,703 Property, plant and equipment, net 255,406 233,785 Deferred income taxes, net 55,781 54,898 Other assets 34,750 34,499 Total assets $ 1,894,072 $ 1,918,646 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 396,288 $ 417,673 Accrued liabilities 141,698 155,401 Income taxes payable 10,555 4,700 Short-term debt 24,921 23,704 Deferred revenue 99,509 106,157 Total current liabilities 672,971 707,635 Deferred revenue, non-current 95,396 97,612 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 20,577 5,697 Other long-term liabilities 40,908 41,995 Total liabilities 829,852 852,939 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 410,522 389,972 Treasury stock — (20,491 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 396 (152 ) Retained earnings 653,129 696,211 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,064,047 1,065,540 Noncontrolling interest 173 167 Total stockholders’ equity 1,064,220 1,065,707 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,894,072 $ 1,918,646

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 830,306 $ 870,943 $ 1,592,556 $ 1,670,747 Cost of sales 694,211 732,539 1,326,546 1,401,414 Gross profit 136,095 138,404 266,010 269,333 Operating expenses: Research and development 52,729 55,572 107,527 105,144 Sales and marketing 20,740 21,977 41,032 42,171 General and administrative 25,261 33,040 49,640 61,338 Total operating expenses 98,730 110,589 198,199 208,653 Income from operations 37,365 27,815 67,811 60,680 Other income (expense), net (2,539 ) (416 ) (3,380 ) 1,173 Interest expense (569 ) (560 ) (1,243 ) (1,112 ) Income before income tax provision 34,257 26,839 63,188 60,741 Income tax provision (5,108 ) (2,113 ) (8,768 ) (10,681 ) Share of income from equity investee, net of taxes (1,475 ) (1,020 ) (145 ) (9 ) Net income $ 27,674 $ 23,706 $ 54,275 $ 50,051 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ 1.00 $ 0.97 Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net income per common share: Basic 51,499 50,181 51,914 50,129 Diluted 53,584 52,009 54,005 51,758 Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of sales $ 407 $ 384 $ 910 $ 779 Research and development 3,339 3,126 7,041 6,256 Sales and marketing 497 423 1,014 859 General and administrative 2,210 1,031 4,658 2,124 Stock-based compensation expense $ 6,453 $ 4,964 $ 13,623 $ 10,018

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 183,802 $ 87,153 Net cash used in investing activities (25,551 ) (23,339 ) Net cash used in financing activities (53,697 ) (2,076 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 540 175 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 105,094 61,913 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 212,390 262,140 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 317,484 $ 324,053

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 136,095 $ 138,404 $ 266,010 $ 269,333 Stock-based compensation 407 384 910 779 Other expenses — — 20 — Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 136,502 $ 138,788 $ 266,940 $ 270,112 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 16.4 % 15.9 % 16.7 % 16.1 % Stock-based compensation expenses — % — % 0.1 % 0.1 % Other expenses — % — % — % — % Non-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 16.4 % 15.9 % 16.8 % 16.2 % GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 98,730 $ 110,589 $ 198,199 $ 208,653 Stock-based compensation (6,046 ) (4,580 ) (12,713 ) (9,239 ) Executive SEC settlement — — 2,122 — Special performance bonuses (2,531 ) — (2,621 ) — Other expenses — — (221 ) — Controls remediation — (3,759 ) — (11,419 ) Non-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 90,153 $ 102,250 $ 184,766 $ 187,995 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 37,365 $ 27,815 $ 67,811 $ 60,680 Stock-based compensation 6,453 4,964 13,623 10,018 Executive SEC settlement — — (2,122 ) — Special performance bonuses 2,531 — 2,621 — Other expenses — — 241 — Controls remediation — 3,759 — 11,419 Non-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 46,349 $ 36,538 $ 82,174 $ 82,117 GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 5,108 $ 2,113 $ 8,768 $ 10,681 Adjustments to tax provision 1,977 2,007 3,160 5,056 Non-GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 7,085 $ 4,120 $ 11,928 $ 15,737 GAAP NET INCOME $ 27,674 $ 23,706 $ 54,275 $ 50,051 Stock-based compensation 6,453 4,964 13,623 10,018 Executive SEC settlement — — (2,122 ) — Special performance bonuses 2,531 — 2,621 — Other expenses — — 241 — Controls remediation — 3,759 — 11,419 Adjustments to tax provision (1,977 ) (2,007 ) (3,160 ) (5,056 ) Non-GAAP NET INCOME $ 34,681 $ 30,422 $ 65,478 $ 66,432 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.13 0.14 0.21 0.33 Non-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 1.26 $ 1.33 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ 1.00 $ 0.97 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.11 0.11 0.18 0.28 Non-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 1.18 $ 1.25 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC – GAAP 51,499 50,181 51,914 50,129 BASIC - Non-GAAP 51,499 50,181 51,914 50,129 DILUTED – GAAP 53,584 52,009 54,005 51,758 DILUTED - Non-GAAP 55,133 53.572 55,508 53,350

