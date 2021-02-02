 

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DDF,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.0608 per share. The monthly distribution is payable February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be February 18, 2021.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end fund. The primary investment objective is to seek high current income; capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its total assets in income-generating equity securities, including dividend-paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and other equity-related securities, which may include up to 25% in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate industry operating companies. Up to 35% of the Fund's total assets may be invested in nonconvertible debt securities consisting primarily of high-yield, high-risk corporate bonds. In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

The Fund has implemented a managed distribution policy. Under the policy, the Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net investment income and short-term capital gains. The balance of the distribution will then come from long-term capital gains to the extent permitted, and if necessary, a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years.

Under the Fund’s managed distribution policy, the Fund makes monthly distributions to common shareholders at a targeted annual distribution rate of 7.5% of the Fund’s average net asset value (“NAV”) per share. The Fund will calculate the average NAV per share from the previous three full months immediately prior to the distribution based on the number of business days in those three months on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 7.5% of the prior three month’s average NAV per share, divided by 12. The Fund will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s managed distribution policy and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. This distribution methodology is intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, income stream and a targeted annual distribution rate and is intended to narrow any discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the policy will be successful in doing so. The methodology for determining monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution policy will be reviewed at least annually by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, and the Fund will continue to evaluate its distribution in light of ongoing market conditions.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DDF CUSIP #: 245915103
22.01.21
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Appoints Benjamin Leung and Scot Thompson as Co-managers
05.01.21
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions