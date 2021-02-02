 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyson Foods, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 5, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tyson knew that coronavirus was both highly contagious and spreading around the world. The Company failed to implement appropriate safety protocols for its employees. Based on this failure, the Company’s employees spread coronavirus throughout its facilities. The Company’s production was thereby hampered, including complete shutdowns at some facilities, causing financial harm. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tyson, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



