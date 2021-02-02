 

STERIS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter

  • Third quarter revenue increases 4% as reported; 1% constant currency organic 
  • Third quarter earnings per diluted share increase to $1.33 on a U.S. GAAP basis and $1.73 on an adjusted basis
  • Increased free cash flow driven by net income growth and working capital improvements

DUBLIN, IRELAND , Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended December 31, 2020.  Revenue as reported for the quarter increased 4% to $808.9 million compared with $774.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with growth in all three segments. Constant currency organic revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) increased 1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to strong constant currency organic revenue results in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

“We continue to be impressed by the resilience of our business and the good work by STERIS Associates,” said Walt Rosebrough, President and Chief Executive Officer of STERIS.  “In our third quarter, Healthcare capital equipment orders continued their sequential improvement, resulting in near record backlog at the end of December.  As anticipated, Life Sciences consumable Customers appear to have worked through inventory, resulting in a return to more normalized revenue growth rates, and AST continues its path of strong growth. We are well positioned to finish another record year in revenue and income during fiscal 2021 and look forward to welcoming Cantel Medical to the STERIS family in fiscal 2022.”

As reported, net income for the third quarter increased to $114.5 million or $1.33 per diluted share, compared with $104.9 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.  Adjusted net income (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $149.2 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared with the previous year’s third quarter of $124.0 million or $1.45 per diluted share. 

Third Quarter Segment Results
Healthcare revenue as reported grew 2% in the quarter to $521.7 million compared with $509.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.  This performance reflected a 14% increase in consumable revenue, in part benefiting from $15.5 million in revenue from Key Surgical, and 1% growth in service revenue offset by a 5% decline in capital equipment revenue.  Constant currency organic revenue declined 1% during the quarter.  Healthcare operating income was $115.4 million compared with $105.2 million in last year’s third quarter. The increase in profitability was primarily due to lower operating expenses due to business disruption from COVID-19 and the favorable impact from Key Surgical.

