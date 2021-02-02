 

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$60 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (“BSR” or the “REIT”) (TSX:HOM.U and HOM.UN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, and RBC Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), on a bought deal basis, 5,480,000 trust units of the REIT (“Units”) at a price of US$10.95 per Unit (“Offering Price”) for gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately US$60 million (the “Public Offering”).

In addition, the REIT has also granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering to purchase up to an additional 822,000 Units at the Offering Price, which, if exercised in full, would increase the gross proceeds of the Public Offering to approximately US$69 million.

BSR intends to use the net proceeds from the Public Offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding on its credit facility, to fund future acquisitions and for general trust purposes. Upon completion of the Public Offering (and assuming the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full), BSR expects to have access to approximately US$155 million of available liquidity through unrestricted cash and borrowing capacity available under its credit facility.

John Bailey, BSR's Chief Executive Officer, commented that “Our recent acquisition and non-core asset disposition activities clearly demonstrates BSR’s commitment and ability to execute on our portfolio enhancement and capital recycling program. The REIT has embarked upon this asset rotation growth strategy since the IPO, resulting in a reduction of the portfolio average age from 29 years old to 16 years old. BSR’s 14 acquisitions post IPO added 4,191 apartment units with a weighted average year built of 2013 (seven years old) versus 32 dispositions totaling 6,399 apartment units with a weighted average year built of 1988 (32 years old). We continue to see a pipeline of acquisition opportunities across our core growth markets. The proceeds from the equity offering strengthen our liquidity position and enable us to pursue these opportunities.”

