BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$60 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (“BSR” or the “REIT”) (TSX:HOM.U and HOM.UN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, and RBC Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), on a bought deal basis, 5,480,000 trust units of the REIT (“Units”) at a price of US$10.95 per Unit (“Offering Price”) for gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately US$60 million (the “Public Offering”).

In addition, the REIT has also granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering to purchase up to an additional 822,000 Units at the Offering Price, which, if exercised in full, would increase the gross proceeds of the Public Offering to approximately US$69 million.