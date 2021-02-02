Exco Results for First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated Sales of $121.4 million

EBITDA of $19.3 million compared to $15.4 million prior year

EBITDA margin of 15.9% compared to 12.8% prior year

EPS of $0.28 compared to $0.20 prior year

Quarterly dividend raised 5% to $0.10 per common share

Financial position and liquidity remain strong with $26.5 million net cash

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020. In addition, Exco announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per common share which will be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada.

Three Months ended

December 31 (in $ millions except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Sales $121.4 $120.4 Net income for the period $10.9 $8.1 Earnings per share Basic and Diluted – Reported $0.28 $0.20 EBITDA $19.3 $15.4

“Exco achieved very strong results in our first quarter of fiscal 2021”, said Darren Kirk. “We are optimistic this performance will continue, supporting our Board’s decision to increase our dividend for the 12th consecutive year”, added Kirk.

Consolidated sales for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $121.4 million compared to $120.4 million in the same quarter last year – an increase of $1.0 million or less than 1%. The impact of a strengthening Canadian dollar compared to the USD and Euro was essentially flat.

The Automotive Solutions segment reported sales of $76.1 million in the first quarter – an increase of $7.8 million, or 11% from the same quarter last year. Foreign exchange rate movements increased sales in this segment by $0.6 million. The segment’s sales increase compares favorably to overall industry vehicle production volumes in North America and Europe which were relatively flat in the quarter. Segment sales were supported by a number of program launches for both new and existing products, higher order volumes as OEMs continue to fill the pipeline and adjust safety stock levels due to the impact of COVID-19, favourable product mix and higher tooling sales. The segment has received multiple contract wins during the quarter and management continues to see strong quoting activities for new potential programs across the segment’s various business supporting future growth.