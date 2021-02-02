 

Exco Results for First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 23:00  |  58   |   |   

  • Consolidated Sales of $121.4 million
  • EBITDA of $19.3 million compared to $15.4 million prior year
  • EBITDA margin of 15.9% compared to 12.8% prior year
  • EPS of $0.28 compared to $0.20 prior year
  • Quarterly dividend raised 5% to $0.10 per common share
  • Financial position and liquidity remain strong with $26.5 million net cash

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020. In addition, Exco announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per common share which will be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada.

    Three Months ended
December 31 		 
  (in $ millions except per share amounts)      
    2020 2019  
  Sales $121.4 $120.4  
  Net income for the period $10.9 $8.1  
  Earnings per share      
  Basic and Diluted – Reported $0.28 $0.20  
  EBITDA $19.3 $15.4  

“Exco achieved very strong results in our first quarter of fiscal 2021”, said Darren Kirk. “We are optimistic this performance will continue, supporting our Board’s decision to increase our dividend for the 12th consecutive year”, added Kirk.  

Consolidated sales for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $121.4 million compared to $120.4 million in the same quarter last year – an increase of $1.0 million or less than 1%. The impact of a strengthening Canadian dollar compared to the USD and Euro was essentially flat.

The Automotive Solutions segment reported sales of $76.1 million in the first quarter – an increase of $7.8 million, or 11% from the same quarter last year. Foreign exchange rate movements increased sales in this segment by $0.6 million. The segment’s sales increase compares favorably to overall industry vehicle production volumes in North America and Europe which were relatively flat in the quarter. Segment sales were supported by a number of program launches for both new and existing products, higher order volumes as OEMs continue to fill the pipeline and adjust safety stock levels due to the impact of COVID-19, favourable product mix and higher tooling sales. The segment has received multiple contract wins during the quarter and management continues to see strong quoting activities for new potential programs across the segment’s various business supporting future growth.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exco Results for First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Consolidated Sales of $121.4 million EBITDA of $19.3 million compared to $15.4 million prior yearEBITDA margin of 15.9% compared to 12.8% prior yearEPS of $0.28 compared to $0.20 prior yearQuarterly dividend raised 5% to $0.10 per common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
Exco Quarterly Dividend Raised 5.3%
06.01.21
Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announces First Quarter Results on February 2, 2021