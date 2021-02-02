Callinex Mines Announces $7.7 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callinex Mines Inc. (TSX-V: CNX) (“Callinex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. as lead agent (the “Lead Agent”) and bookrunner (the “Bookrunner”), on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “Agents”), in connection with a marketed best efforts private placement of up to approximately C$7.7 million (the “Offering”).

The Offering will consist of (i) up to 500,000 hard dollar units (the “HD Units”) at a price of C$4.00 per HD Unit (the “HD Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to C$2.0 million; (ii) up to 125,000 New Brunswick flow-through units (the “NB FT Units”) at a price of $5.52 per NB FT Unit (the “NB FT Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of $690,000; and (iii) up to 793,750 Manitoba flow-through units (the “MB FT Units”) at a price of C$6.40 per MB FT Unit (the “MB FT Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to C$5.08 million.

Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each NB FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one transferable Warrant to be issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each MB FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one transferrable Warrant to be issued on a non-flow-thorough basis. Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) for three (3) years from closing at an exercise price of C$6.00 per Warrant Share.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration cause whereby if at any time four months after the date of issuance and prior to the expiry of the Warrants the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares exceeds C$8.00 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company is entitled, as its option, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by delivering written notice to the holders of the Warrants, to a date that is not less than 30 days after such notice is given.

In addition, the Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to closing of the Offering, to offer up to an additional 20% of the Offering on the same terms as the HD Units and Flow-Through Units.