 

Callinex Mines Announces $7.7 Million Private Placement Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 23:01  |  48   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callinex Mines Inc. (TSX-V: CNX) (“Callinex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. as lead agent (the “Lead Agent”) and bookrunner (the “Bookrunner”), on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “Agents”), in connection with a marketed best efforts private placement of up to approximately C$7.7 million (the “Offering”).

The Offering will consist of (i) up to 500,000 hard dollar units (the “HD Units”) at a price of C$4.00 per HD Unit (the “HD Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to C$2.0 million; (ii) up to 125,000 New Brunswick flow-through units (the “NB FT Units”) at a price of $5.52 per NB FT Unit (the “NB FT Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of $690,000; and (iii) up to 793,750 Manitoba flow-through units (the “MB FT Units”) at a price of C$6.40 per MB FT Unit (the “MB FT Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to C$5.08 million.

Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each NB FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one transferable Warrant to be issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each MB FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one transferrable Warrant to be issued on a non-flow-thorough basis. Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) for three (3) years from closing at an exercise price of C$6.00 per Warrant Share.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration cause whereby if at any time four months after the date of issuance and prior to the expiry of the Warrants the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares exceeds C$8.00 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company is entitled, as its option, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by delivering written notice to the holders of the Warrants, to a date that is not less than 30 days after such notice is given.

In addition, the Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to closing of the Offering, to offer up to an additional 20% of the Offering on the same terms as the HD Units and Flow-Through Units.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Callinex Mines Announces $7.7 Million Private Placement Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Callinex Mines Inc. (TSX-V: CNX) (“Callinex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus