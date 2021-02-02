 

KPMG and SirionLabs Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Business Transformation for Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 23:15  |  53   |   |   

Alliance to drive multi-dimensional business value strategy for customers by combining SirionLabs' AI-powered CLM Technology with KPMG's leading business consulting experience

NEW YORK, SEATTLE and LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SirionLabs, a leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology, and KPMG, the audit, tax and advisory firm today announced a strategic alliance focused on helping enterprises accelerate their business transformation journey to drive better outcomes in third party relationships.

Organizations are continuously looking to transform their business across multiple dimensions – revenue, cost, risk, compliance, agility, innovation, collaboration, and more. Central to these transformation objectives is the ability to effectively manage third-party relationships including customers and suppliers, and the underlying contracts that drive those relationships. With KPMG's experience in solving complex business problems and Sirion's platform for integrated management of an organization's commercial relationships, this alliance offers enhanced possibilities for driving business performance.

"We see Contract Management as a strategic enterprise capability that delivers commercial value. All too often we find that contracting is siloed and an administrative burden on sales, procurement and legal. We challenge leaders to think about contracting in a new way. We're excited to announce that 'there is a better way' to approach managing contracting with our relationship with SirionLabs," said Nicola Brooks, Head of Contract Management Transformation for KPMG Law.

High on the transformation agenda today is digitalization, which has taken center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic. In KPMG's 2020 Global CEO Outlook survey, 80 percent of CEOs said that more digital acceleration had occurred within the last few months than in the previous few years. A dis-jointed digital transformation strategy, however, can amplify the gaps within a business rather than bridging them.

"Sirion's industry-leading AI technology offers significant advances.  It unlocks our human potential by giving us instant access to critical data, automating non-value-added tasks, and driving behaviors that result in better contracting outcomes with your third-party relationships.  The future of contracting is here and we're ready to deliver it to our clients," said Toby Yu, KPMG US's Contract Management Services Leader.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KPMG and SirionLabs Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Business Transformation for Organizations Alliance to drive multi-dimensional business value strategy for customers by combining SirionLabs' AI-powered CLM Technology with KPMG's leading business consulting experience NEW YORK, SEATTLE and LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SirionLabs, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
TEXEL Energy Storage: New report released by U.S. National Laboratory on game-changing grid-scale battery technology
The Election Committee's proposal regarding the Board of Director's of Castellum
China Mobile International Opens Frankfurt Data Centre
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market Size To Reach $19.78 Billion By 2025, Owing To High Demand For ...
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Nominations Open
CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi Launch the "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged Covid-19 ...
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods