Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call for Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.