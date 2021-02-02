 

Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba,” “Alibaba Group” or the “company”) today announced that it proposes to offer U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”), including notes being issued under its sustainable finance framework (the “Sustainability Notes”), subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The principal amount, interest rates, maturity dates and other terms of the Notes have not been finalized and will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Alibaba intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes (excluding the Sustainability Notes) for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs, repayment of offshore debt and potential acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses, and use the net proceeds of the sale of the Sustainability Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible projects (the “Eligible Projects”) in accordance with its sustainable finance framework as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available, relating to the offering. Examples of Eligible Projects include those in the sectors of green buildings, energy efficiency, COVID-19 crisis response, renewable energy and circular economy and design.

This press release contains information about the pending offering of the Notes, and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of debt securities was filed with the SEC on February 3, 2021 and became effective upon filing. The offering of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus included in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Citigroup at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling +1-800-831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com; Credit Suisse at Level 88, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, Attn: IBCM Legal, by calling +852-2101-6000 or by emailing list.apacibcmlegal@credit-suisse.com; Morgan Stanley at 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by calling +1-866-718-1649 or by emailing prospectus@morganstanley.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204; and CICC at 29/F, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong or by emailing g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn.

