 

Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into Nutraceuticals Market

- Company also Exploring Dealer’s Licence Application Opening a Pathway to Psychedelics -

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce board approval for its expansion to broaden its total addressable market and to evolve into a pre-eminent wellness company, connecting consumers to their wellness needs of tomorrow via additional pathways beyond cannabis.

Our mission is to leverage technology to build the world’s first personalized wellness marketplace; a platform where consumers can learn about wellness products, interact with a variety of brands, and make easy, informed purchases.

Launch of Nutraceutical Division:
As part of the total addressable market expansion, the Company’s board has today approved the launch of a nutraceutical division in fiscal year 2021 headed by Faraaz Jamal, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Jamal was previously responsible for the strategic reorientation of Bulletproof 360 Inc., a health and wellness trailblazer where he was able to guide development and rapidly scale multiple channels and product categories to successful revenues.

“There are a few common problems impacting the nutraceutical industry right now and they usually fall into at least one of the following categories: (1) products are poorly formulated and contain a lot of filler ingredients; (2) the ingredients are great but poorly absorbed by the body; or (3) the ingredients, and the delivery mechanism is sound, but the cost makes them unreachable for most,” says Faraaz Jamal. "We look forward to launching a new differentiated offering that brings an exciting formulation, combined with an effective, affordable delivery system that substantially increases the bioavailability of our product.”

“Entering into a global market with a distinctive offering is exciting,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “I find immense possibilities to combine our new nutraceuticals offering with our cannabis portfolio as the cannabis regulations mature. Having the potential opportunity to expand our nutraceutical business with micro doses of THC and CBD will open up new pathways and innovative products that haven't been seen before.”

