 

DGAP-DD Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 23:56  |  17   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2021 / 23:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 45,326 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Rutherford with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-29; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64454  02.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SpruchZ: Spruchverfahren zum Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit der Diebold Nixdorf AG (
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.02.2021 / 23:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - Fourth quarter and full year 2020
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Büro in Washington D.C. und verstärkt Vertriebsteam: US-Regierungsmarkt ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Neue Perspektiven für die Print Media Academy in Heidelberg
DGAP-Adhoc: freenet AG: freenet AG beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 135 Mio. EUR sowie eine ...
Eat Beyond Portfoliounternehmen Nabati Foods wird im Rahmen des Börsengangs akquiriert.
DGAP-Adhoc: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (46) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
29.01.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
29
SpruchZ: Spruchverfahren zum Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit der Diebold Nixdorf AG (