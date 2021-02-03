 

Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday, March 01, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 00:00  |  16   |   |   

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Monday, March 01, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 01, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 prior to the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, April 05, 2021.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday, March 01, 2021 Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Monday, March 01, 2021. The Company will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update