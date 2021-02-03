DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA Manufacturer Genopis



03.02.2021 / 00:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WACKER TAKES OVER GENOPIS, HEADQUARTERED IN SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (USA)

GENOPIS' EXPERTISE IN PLASMID DNA TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS WACKER'S PORTFOLIO AS A CONTRACT MANUFACTURER FOR THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF A $39 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FURTHER PERFORMANCE-RELATED PAYMENTS

CEO RUDOLF STAUDIGL: "ACQUISITION EXPANDS WACKER'S PORTFOLIO AND CAPACITIES AND CREATES A PRESENCE IN THE IMPORTANT US BIOPHARMA MARKET"

Munich / San Diego, February 3, 2021 - The Munich-based chemical company WACKER is acquiring 100 percent of the shares in pharmaceutical contract manufacturer Genopis Inc. from Helixmith Co Ltd, Seoul (South Korea) and Medivate Partners LLC, Seoul (South Korea). WACKER signed a corresponding agreement today. WACKER will continue Genopis' existing customer relationships as a contract manufacturer (CDMO) for plasmid DNA (pDNA). The total purchase price for the acquisition consists of a $39 million cash payment due upon closing as well as possible further performance-based payments under a so-called earn-out model. The transaction is expected to close in the 1st quarter of 2021.

"This strategic acquisition is a key step in our ongoing expansion in the high-growth biopharmaceuticals market," explained WACKER's President & CEO, Rudolf Staudigl. "Genopis' expertise in plasmid DNA technology expands our portfolio as a pharmaceutical-sector contract manufacturer. At the same time, the acquisition allows us to establish a local presence in the large US market for biologics."

Incorporated in 2018, Genopis operates a specialized, 500-liter-capacity fermentation line for the manufacture and purification of pDNA. Further small-scale fermentation and downstream processing facilities for pDNA are currently under construction at Genopis' site in San Diego. The company's approximately 40 employees have extensive experience in the production of pDNA according to the quality guidelines of "Good Manufacturing Practice" (GMP). pDNA can be used either directly for nucleic acid-based gene therapies and for vaccines or as a starting point for such innovative therapeutic agents, for example to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA).