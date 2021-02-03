 

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA Manufacturer Genopis

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.02.2021, 00:15  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA Manufacturer Genopis

03.02.2021 / 00:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • WACKER TAKES OVER GENOPIS, HEADQUARTERED IN SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (USA)
  • GENOPIS' EXPERTISE IN PLASMID DNA TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS WACKER'S PORTFOLIO AS A CONTRACT MANUFACTURER FOR THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
  • PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF A $39 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FURTHER PERFORMANCE-RELATED PAYMENTS
  • CEO RUDOLF STAUDIGL: "ACQUISITION EXPANDS WACKER'S PORTFOLIO AND CAPACITIES AND CREATES A PRESENCE IN THE IMPORTANT US BIOPHARMA MARKET"

Munich / San Diego, February 3, 2021 - The Munich-based chemical company WACKER is acquiring 100 percent of the shares in pharmaceutical contract manufacturer Genopis Inc. from Helixmith Co Ltd, Seoul (South Korea) and Medivate Partners LLC, Seoul (South Korea). WACKER signed a corresponding agreement today. WACKER will continue Genopis' existing customer relationships as a contract manufacturer (CDMO) for plasmid DNA (pDNA). The total purchase price for the acquisition consists of a $39 million cash payment due upon closing as well as possible further performance-based payments under a so-called earn-out model. The transaction is expected to close in the 1st quarter of 2021.

"This strategic acquisition is a key step in our ongoing expansion in the high-growth biopharmaceuticals market," explained WACKER's President & CEO, Rudolf Staudigl. "Genopis' expertise in plasmid DNA technology expands our portfolio as a pharmaceutical-sector contract manufacturer. At the same time, the acquisition allows us to establish a local presence in the large US market for biologics."

Incorporated in 2018, Genopis operates a specialized, 500-liter-capacity fermentation line for the manufacture and purification of pDNA. Further small-scale fermentation and downstream processing facilities for pDNA are currently under construction at Genopis' site in San Diego. The company's approximately 40 employees have extensive experience in the production of pDNA according to the quality guidelines of "Good Manufacturing Practice" (GMP). pDNA can be used either directly for nucleic acid-based gene therapies and for vaccines or as a starting point for such innovative therapeutic agents, for example to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA Manufacturer Genopis DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Takeover Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA Manufacturer Genopis 03.02.2021 / 00:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - Fourth quarter and full year 2020
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Büro in Washington D.C. und verstärkt Vertriebsteam: US-Regierungsmarkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: freenet AG: freenet AG beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 135 Mio. EUR sowie eine ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Neue Perspektiven für die Print Media Academy in Heidelberg
Eat Beyond Portfoliounternehmen Nabati Foods wird im Rahmen des Börsengangs akquiriert.
DGAP-Adhoc: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (46) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER stärkt sein Biopharmageschäft und kauft Plasmid-DNA-Hersteller Genopis in den USA (deutsch)
00:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER stärkt sein Biopharmageschäft und kauft Plasmid-DNA-Hersteller Genopis in den USA
02.02.21
DZ BANK belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Kaufen'
02.02.21
NORDLB belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Halten'
02.02.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Buy'
02.02.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Halten'
02.02.21
UBS belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Buy'
02.02.21
Wacker Chemie: „Sehr gut geschlagen”
02.02.21
ROUNDUP: Solarboom und Baunachfrage liefern Wacker Chemie Rückenwind
02.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: 'Neuer Optimismus' - FMC brechen ein

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.01.21
2.588
Wacker - die langfristige Erfolgsstory im MDAX!