American Campus Communities Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). ACC management will discuss the quarterly results and business outlook on the call. The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 passcode 2405075, or 412-317-6061 for international participants. An accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the call until March 3, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10150485. Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.