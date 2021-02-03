 

Genesis HealthCare Announces Resident and Staff COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Rates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 00:37  |  24   |   |   

To date, 84% of skilled nursing residents and 61% of skilled nursing staff have been vaccinated; Staff acceptance rates far exceed national average as reported by CDC

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, (“Genesis” or “Company”) (NYSE: GEN), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, announced today that 84% of its skilled nursing residents and 61% of skilled nursing staff members have been vaccinated, each receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, through January 29, 2021. Staff vaccine acceptance rates far exceed the national average, and resident acceptance rates at Genesis skilled nursing centers were also above the national average, based on vaccine administration data in an analysis published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On February 1, 2021, the CDC announced that “among 11,460 SNFs with at least one vaccination clinic conducted during the first month of the CDC Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a median of 77.8% of residents and 37.5% of staff members received ≥1 vaccine dose through the program.”

“I am so extraordinarily proud of the progress our centers have made vaccinating both residents and staff,” states Dr. Richard Feifer, Chief Medical Officer of Genesis. “Our leadership team, clinicians, physicians and advanced practice providers have been working around the clock to educate patients, residents, staff and families about the importance of being vaccinated, and to answer every point of hesitancy or concern with a combination of compassion and factual information. These acceptance rates are a testament to the hard work and dedication our leadership and center staff have shown throughout this entire pandemic. We are not done yet, and continue our work to increase vaccination rates even higher.”

As of January 21, 2021, 100% of Genesis skilled nursing facilities received dose one of the vaccine, primarily utilizing CVS Health, our primary partner through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care program. Genesis facilities were among the first to begin vaccinations in nursing homes, beginning on December 17, 2020. After the first clinic, the pharmacists return three to four weeks later to administer the second booster shots for those who received the vaccine in round one, and will also vaccinate anyone not included in round one. The pharmacists will then return for a third time, three to four weeks after round two, to administer the final booster shots. Genesis skilled nursing facilities are approximately 67% through their second clinics.

Genesis continues its robust communications and engagement initiatives to build trust among patients, residents, families and staff. Genesis has conducted ‘Ask the Doc’ sessions, social media campaigns, educational outreach, and a variety of other engagement tactics to promote vaccination. Multiple second clinics are ongoing every day and Genesis facilities are striving to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible at each clinic. The Company expects acceptance rates to continue to climb.

All drugs or vaccines have some potential side effects, and it is important to monitor for such issues even after a drug or vaccine is approved. Thus far, there have been minimal reported side effects after patients, residents and staff have received the vaccine. As the largest nursing home operator, Genesis is participating in a newly developed safety monitoring program with Brown University School of Public Health researchers, to monitor for any potential adverse health impacts after nursing home residents in our centers receive COVID-19 vaccinations. This work is part of a CDC effort to carefully monitor vaccine safety, particularly focused on frail elderly residents who were not included in vaccine trials.

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 325 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Media Contact: Lori Mayer
  610-283-4995



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genesis HealthCare Announces Resident and Staff COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Rates To date, 84% of skilled nursing residents and 61% of skilled nursing staff have been vaccinated; Staff acceptance rates far exceed national average as reported by CDC KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genesis HealthCare, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
LTC ACO and Third Eye Health Offer Virtual Care Network to Long-Term Care Patients, Facilities and Provider Groups
05.01.21
Genesis HealthCare Announces Leadership Change

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
4
Genesis Healthcare