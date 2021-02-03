 

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Richard C. Adkerson as Chairman of the Board

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that Gerald J. Ford, non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, will retire as a director effective upon the expiration of his current term, which ends in June 2021. In light of his impending retirement, Mr. Ford has stepped down as non-executive Chairman.

The Board has appointed Richard C. Adkerson as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Adkerson will also continue to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer. The independent directors of the Board have appointed Dustan E. McCoy as Lead Independent Director and Lydia H. Kennard as Chair of the Governance Committee. Fran Townsend will continue to Chair the Corporate Responsibility Committee, John Stephens will continue to Chair the Audit Committee and Dusty McCoy will continue to Chair the Compensation Committee.

In addition, the Board has appointed Kathleen L. Quirk as FCX’s President. Ms. Quirk will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and our management team, we express our appreciation to Jerry for his leadership, counsel and service over many years. His business acumen and counsel have been invaluable. Our entire Freeport organization is appreciative of Jerry’s contributions to our success.”

Mr. Adkerson added, “We are fortunate to have an individual of the caliber of Dusty McCoy to serve as Lead Independent Director. He is an accomplished business leader with vast business, international, extractives industry and corporate governance experience. I thank Lydia, Fran and John for their ongoing contributions to our Board and for their important committee leadership roles.”

“On behalf of our Board and management team, I congratulate Kathleen on her new role as President. Her work and leadership are extraordinary, resulting in her responsibilities continually expanding in all aspects of our business. She is a strong partner to our operational leaders. Kathleen is highly respected within the company, throughout the mining industry and in the financial and investor communities.”

Mr. Adkerson continued, “I am honored to serve as Chairman of our Board and proud to lead our global team of dedicated and talented individuals focused on building value for all stakeholders. Our premier position in copper with our high quality, long-lived assets and proven management team establishes a solid foundation for a bright future for our company and all stakeholders.”

