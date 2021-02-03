 

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based Payout Policy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 00:59  |  105   |   |   

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors has reinstated a cash dividend on its common stock at an annual rate of $0.30 per share. FCX’s previous cash dividend on its common stock was $0.20 per share prior to suspending these payments in April 2020 in connection with its comprehensive response to the global pandemic. The Board intends to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, with the initial quarterly dividend expected to be paid on May 1, 2020.

In addition, the Board has adopted a new financial policy for the allocation of cash flows aligned with its strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet, increasing cash returns to shareholders and advancing opportunities for future growth.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Freeport-McMoRan Inc!
Long
Basispreis 25,46€
Hebel 9,43
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 31,93€
Hebel 7,08
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Under the new policy, up to 50% of available cash flows generated after planned capital spending and distributions to noncontrolling interests would be allocated to shareholder returns and the balance to debt reduction and investments in value enhancing growth projects.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our Board’s action reflects strong performance of our business and execution by our team in 2020, which established a solid foundation for future cash flow generation. The policy of combining a base dividend, which can be sustained in a range of market conditions, with a performance based payout framework, allows us to enhance long-term value for shareholders with a strong balance sheet, providing cash returns to shareholders reflective of market conditions and building long-term values in our undeveloped resources.”

The new payout policy will be implemented following achievement of a net debt target in the range of $3-$4 billion, excluding project debt for additional smelter capacity in Indonesia. Under current market conditions and with continued strong execution of our plans, we currently expect to reach this target in early 2022. FCX has 1.46 billion common shares outstanding.

During 2021, FCX will continue to prioritize worker health and safety during the pandemic, continued ramp-up of production from the Grasberg underground project, optimizing production with cost efficiencies in the Americas and further debt reduction.

Available cash flows for performance-based payout distributions will be assessed at least annually.

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board and will depend on FCX's financial results, cash requirements, business prospects, global economic conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Freeport-McMoRan -- one of the cheapest companies in North America
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based Payout Policy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors has reinstated a cash dividend on its common stock at an annual rate of $0.30 per share. FCX’s previous cash dividend on its common stock was $0.20 per share prior to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Bank of the West Selects Fiserv to Bring Zelle to Small Businesses
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:57 Uhr
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Richard C. Adkerson as Chairman of the Board
26.01.21
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its Website
15.01.21
Goldexperte Bußler: Gold im Tal der Tränen?
11.01.21
Freeport-McMoRan Mourns the Passing of its Former Chairman, James Robert “Jim Bob” Moffett

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
1.024
Freeport-McMoRan -- one of the cheapest companies in North America