Lantronix Names SAPPLY Australasia Distributor

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today named SAPPLY as its Australasia Distributor. SAPPLY is now offering Lantronix’s complete portfolio of software, hardware, and services.

Now offers Lantronix’s hardware, software and service solutions for IoT and Out-of-Band Management as well as Systems on Chips and Modules

“We are pleased to add SAPPLY to our network of authorized distributors,” said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix. “They will provide support to our growing customer base in the Australasia region.”

“Lantronix’s cutting-edge technologies and services deliver a holistic approach to connectivity by integrating software, hardware and application development,” said Neil Woolley, director of SAPPLY. “As Lantronix’s Australasian distributor, we are able to provide even more comprehensive IoT and Out-of-Band Management solutions that empower our clients to design, create and deliver barrier-shattering solutions.”

Lantronix’s solutions offered by SAPPLY include software, hardware and services, including Industrial IoT gateways, modems and routers, telematic devices, Out-of-Band remote management, device servers, System on Chips (SOCs), System on Modules (SOMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), SaaS software for single-pane-of-glass management and connectivity services. Lantronix’s portfolio of solutions address each layer of the IoT stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deliver successful IoT and OOBM solutions.

About SAPPLY

With offices and warehouses located in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, SAPPLY is a leading Asia Pacific technology distributor, delivering an in-depth knowledge and expertise in cloud and data center networking, IoT connectivity and productivity tools. Offering a combination of a successful, experienced sales & marketing team and in-house technical expertise, SAPPLY works with its vendor partners to help them grow in the Asia Pacific region. It serves clients in the industrial, data center, energy, finance, government and transport and fleet industry sectors.