 

Lantronix Names SAPPLY Australasia Distributor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 01:50  |  60   |   |   

Now offers Lantronix’s hardware, software and service solutions for IoT and Out-of-Band Management as well as Systems on Chips and Modules

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today named SAPPLY as its Australasia Distributor. SAPPLY is now offering Lantronix’s complete portfolio of software, hardware, and services.

“We are pleased to add SAPPLY to our network of authorized distributors,” said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix. “They will provide support to our growing customer base in the Australasia region.”

“Lantronix’s cutting-edge technologies and services deliver a holistic approach to connectivity by integrating software, hardware and application development,” said Neil Woolley, director of SAPPLY. “As Lantronix’s Australasian distributor, we are able to provide even more comprehensive IoT and Out-of-Band Management solutions that empower our clients to design, create and deliver barrier-shattering solutions.”

Lantronix’s solutions offered by SAPPLY include software, hardware and services, including Industrial IoT gateways, modems and routers, telematic devices, Out-of-Band remote management, device servers, System on Chips (SOCs), System on Modules (SOMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), SaaS software for single-pane-of-glass management and connectivity services. Lantronix’s portfolio of solutions address each layer of the IoT stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deliver successful IoT and OOBM solutions.

For more information, visit SAPPLY’s Lantronix offerings here.

About SAPPLY

With offices and warehouses located in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, SAPPLY is a leading Asia Pacific technology distributor, delivering an in-depth knowledge and expertise in cloud and data center networking, IoT connectivity and productivity tools. Offering a combination of a successful, experienced sales & marketing team and in-house technical expertise, SAPPLY works with its vendor partners to help them grow in the Asia Pacific region. It serves clients in the industrial, data center, energy, finance, government and transport and fleet industry sectors.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantronix Names SAPPLY Australasia Distributor Now offers Lantronix’s hardware, software and service solutions for IoT and Out-of-Band Management as well as Systems on Chips and ModulesIRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on February 11, 2021
07.01.21
Lantronix to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan. 11, 2021