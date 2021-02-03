Itafos Announces Appointment of Chief Strategy Officer

“We are pleased to bolster our management team by adding Dave’s experience and expertise in strategy, finance and operations. Dave will be instrumental as we look to improve our capital structure and pursue growth opportunities in the agricultural sector,” said G. David Delaney, CEO of Itafos.

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of David Brush as Chief Strategy Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Brush has been serving as a consultant since December 1, 2020. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Brush will be responsible for strategy development and implementation, including related capital structuring and corporate development initiatives.

Mr. Brush is a senior executive with over 30 years’ experience in all aspects of global business operations, business development and strategic planning, financial management, personnel development, and general management. During his career, Mr. Brush has been involved in taking two companies public, led a significant amount of M&A transactions and managed billion dollar global business segments. Prior to joining Itafos, Mr. Brush was founder and Managing Partner of Idris Capital where he advised clients on M&A transactions and restructurings across a variety of sectors, including agriculture, fertilizer, packaging, building products and consumer products. Prior to Idris Capital, Mr. Brush held a number of senior executive positions, including, Chief Financial Officer at CPI Card Group Inc., Group Executive and President of the power transmission business at Rexnord Corporation and Vice President and General Manager of the specialty packaging division of Pactiv Corporation. Earlier in his career at Pactiv Corporation, Mr. Brush held numerous senior level financial roles and was instrumental in the company’s acquisition strategy. Mr. Brush began his career as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Brush holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.

About Itafos

The Company is a pure play phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform with an attractive portfolio of strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets, including North America, South America and Africa.

The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows: