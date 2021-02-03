 

Itafos Announces Appointment of Chief Strategy Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 02:37  |  57   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of David Brush as Chief Strategy Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Brush has been serving as a consultant since December 1, 2020. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Brush will be responsible for strategy development and implementation, including related capital structuring and corporate development initiatives.

“We are pleased to bolster our management team by adding Dave’s experience and expertise in strategy, finance and operations. Dave will be instrumental as we look to improve our capital structure and pursue growth opportunities in the agricultural sector,” said G. David Delaney, CEO of Itafos.

Mr. Brush is a senior executive with over 30 years’ experience in all aspects of global business operations, business development and strategic planning, financial management, personnel development, and general management. During his career, Mr. Brush has been involved in taking two companies public, led a significant amount of M&A transactions and managed billion dollar global business segments. Prior to joining Itafos, Mr. Brush was founder and Managing Partner of Idris Capital where he advised clients on M&A transactions and restructurings across a variety of sectors, including agriculture, fertilizer, packaging, building products and consumer products. Prior to Idris Capital, Mr. Brush held a number of senior executive positions, including, Chief Financial Officer at CPI Card Group Inc., Group Executive and President of the power transmission business at Rexnord Corporation and Vice President and General Manager of the specialty packaging division of Pactiv Corporation. Earlier in his career at Pactiv Corporation, Mr. Brush held numerous senior level financial roles and was instrumental in the company’s acquisition strategy. Mr. Brush began his career as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Brush holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.

About Itafos

The Company is a pure play phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform with an attractive portfolio of strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets, including North America, South America and Africa.

The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:

  • Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US;
  • Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil;
  • Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau;
  • Paris Hills – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US;
  • Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil;
  • Mantaro – a phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru; and
  • Araxá – a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itafos Announces Appointment of Chief Strategy Officer TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of David Brush as Chief Strategy Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Brush has been serving as a consultant since December 1, 2020. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus