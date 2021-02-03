 

Krystal Biotech Announces Pricing of Upsized $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) (the “Company), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,923,077 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $65.00 per share. The Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 288,461 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen, and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: (i) to complete the ongoing pivotal trial of B-VEC for DEB and prepare for potential commercialization; (ii) to advance the clinical development of KB105 in TGM1-deficient icthyosis and preclinical development of KB104 for Netherton syndrome; (iii) to advance development of KB407 for cystic fibrosis; (iv) to accelerate the Company’s emerging respiratory pipeline; (v) to complete development of a good manufacturing practices certified manufacturing facility for scale-up production of the Company’s pipeline compounds and commencement of operations of that facility; and (vi) the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and capital expenditures.

The offering is being made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237983) that became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the registration statement, the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by e-mail at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.emails.gs.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, telephone: 888-474-0200, email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

