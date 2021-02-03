 

argenx raises $1.0 billion in gross proceeds in a global offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 04:15  |  49   |   |   

Regulated information — Inside information


February 2, 2021, 10:15 PM EST
February 3, 2021, 4:15 AM CET

Breda, the Netherlands — argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today the pricing of a global offering of ordinary shares represented by American Depository Shares (ADSs) in the United States and certain other countries outside of European Economic Area and a simultaneous private placement of ordinary shares in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. The Company anticipates total gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion (approximately €830.3 million) from the sale of 1,608,000 ADSs at a price of $320.00 per ADS and the sale of 1,517,000 ordinary shares at a price of €265.69 per ordinary share. Each of the ADSs offered in the offering represents the right to receive one ordinary share, nominal value of €0.10 per share. The U.S. offering and the European private placement are currently expected to close simultaneously on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, argenx has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 468,750 ordinary shares (which may be represented by ADSs) on the same terms and conditions.

argenx’s ADSs are currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ARGX,” and argenx’s ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol “ARGX.”

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The securities are being offered in the United States pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the securities was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021. The final prospectus supplement relating to the securities will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the U.S. offering may be obtained for free from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com, or by telephone at (866) 718-1649; from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

argenx raises $1.0 billion in gross proceeds in a global offering Regulated information — Inside information February 2, 2021, 10:15 PM ESTFebruary 3, 2021, 4:15 AM CET Breda, the Netherlands — argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
argenx Issues Statement Concerning Efgartigimod
01.02.21
argenx announces launch of proposed global offering
01.02.21
argenx Announces “GO” Decision in ADHERE Trial of Efgartigimod in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Following Interim Analysis
08.01.21
argenx Announces 2021 Corporate Priorities and Highlights Recent Achievements Across Immunology Pipeline
06.01.21
argenx and Zai Lab Announce Strategic Collaboration for Efgartigimod in Greater China
04.01.21
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference