argenx raises $1.0 billion in gross proceeds in a global offering

Breda, the Netherlands — argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today the pricing of a global offering of ordinary shares represented by American Depository Shares (ADSs) in the United States and certain other countries outside of European Economic Area and a simultaneous private placement of ordinary shares in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. The Company anticipates total gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion (approximately €830.3 million) from the sale of 1,608,000 ADSs at a price of $320.00 per ADS and the sale of 1,517,000 ordinary shares at a price of €265.69 per ordinary share. Each of the ADSs offered in the offering represents the right to receive one ordinary share, nominal value of €0.10 per share. The U.S. offering and the European private placement are currently expected to close simultaneously on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, argenx has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 468,750 ordinary shares (which may be represented by ADSs) on the same terms and conditions.

argenx’s ADSs are currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ARGX,” and argenx’s ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol “ARGX.”

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The securities are being offered in the United States pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the securities was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021. The final prospectus supplement relating to the securities will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the U.S. offering may be obtained for free from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com, or by telephone at (866) 718-1649; from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.