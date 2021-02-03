 

TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 04:41  |  59   |   |   

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially launch its POWER 11 cordless vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, trend-setting design and quality, TROUVER's new vacuum will be available on Amazon, eBay and Aliexpress.

Lightweight and versatile, the POWER 11 is ideal for deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust-free stay-at-home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic design of the POWER 11 makes cleaning a breeze.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused consumers to become more diligent and conscious of cleanliness in the home, particularly those living in highly-affected areas. In response to the need in this market, we have launched the POWER 11: a powerful yet affordable cordless vacuum that supports deep cleaning for the whole house. With its strong suction power and industry-leading filtration system, POWER 11 picks up some of the toughest challenges for vacuum cleaners including pet hair, dust and mites — all in one lightweight device," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

Lightweight and versatile, the POWER 11 is ideal for deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust-free stay-at-home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic design of the POWER 11 makes cleaning a breeze. Attached flat mouth suction head and brush ensuring effective cleaning of corners, cracks and crevices, while fabric cleaning brush enables to deep clean bed and sofa that prevent dust or mite caused allergy. With one click, the stick vacuum quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum and back again to deliver ultra performance on multiple cleaning scenarios.

Powered by TROUVER'S AERO4.0 digital motor, the POWER 11 reaches a rotational speed of up to 100,000RPM — generating more suction power than most corded vacuums. In addition, the POWER 11's core technology boasts up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, which enables most users to efficiently clean their whole house in a single charge, while the battery pack can be replaced with a single press of a button.

The vacuum also boasts three different power modes, so users can select the right cleaning mode by the large LED color dashboard for the right task, with the right balance of power and run-time. Once the cleaning is done, users simply press a button to release the dust bag for a hygienic no-touch emptying process.

As a core brand in Xiaomi ecological chain, TROUVER meets Xiaomi's supply chain matrix needs with powerful technological products designed for a new generation of customers. TROUVER's products are created using aviation-level‌ technology created by a 300-strong R&D team consisting of aerospace engineers and incorporate patented technology across numerous fields including high-level motors, robotics, aerodynamics, noise reduction, and more. The brand also boasts a design-led philosophy to its product to create slick, bold designs that are tailor-made for trend-setters. Combining with edge-cutting innovation and fashion design, TROUVER is also endorsed by the British Butler's Guild, an industry leader in high-class cleaning services.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine the powerful core technology for young people.

TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431258/Power11_____9.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431259/Power11_____2.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially launch its POWER 11 cordless vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, trend-setting design and quality, TROUVER's new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
TEXEL Energy Storage: New report released by U.S. National Laboratory on game-changing grid-scale battery technology
The Election Committee's proposal regarding the Board of Director's of Castellum
KPMG and SirionLabs Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Business Transformation for ...
China Mobile International Opens Frankfurt Data Centre
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market Size To Reach $19.78 Billion By 2025, Owing To High Demand For ...
Supply Chain Management Market worth $41.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Nominations Open
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods