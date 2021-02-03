Facedrive Closes Private Placement Including Participation From Members of First Nations

** NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES **

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF) announces that, further to its press release dated January 18, 2021, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of common shares (the “Offered Shares”) with participation from members of the First Nations community. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 1,518,518 Offered Shares at a price of $13.50 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,499,993. There were no warrants issued as part of the Offering.

All Offered Shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day from their date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to service pent-up demand for its TraceSCAN products and services (including for its work with First Nations communities), further grow its Facedrive Foods vertical, continue expansion of its Transportation-as-a-Service business throughout North America (including Steer EV, its electric vehicle subscription business currently operating in Washington DC), and general working capital purposes.