 

Facedrive Closes Private Placement Including Participation From Members of First Nations

** NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES **

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF) announces that, further to its press release dated January 18, 2021, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of common shares (the “Offered Shares”) with participation from members of the First Nations community. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 1,518,518 Offered Shares at a price of $13.50 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,499,993. There were no warrants issued as part of the Offering.

All Offered Shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day from their date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to service pent-up demand for its TraceSCAN products and services (including for its work with First Nations communities), further grow its Facedrive Foods vertical, continue expansion of its Transportation-as-a-Service business throughout North America (including Steer EV, its electric vehicle subscription business currently operating in Washington DC), and general working capital purposes.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of verticals that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business (the “Facedrive Verticals”). The Facedrive Verticals include its rideshare business (“Facedrive Rideshare”), sustainable e-commerce platform (“Facedrive Marketplace”), food-delivery service (“Facedrive Foods”), e-social platform (“Facedrive Social”) and its contact-tracing and sustainable health services business (“Facedrive Health”).

Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

