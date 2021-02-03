 

Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, HealthView, Onboards First Customers Across Retail, Hospitality, Medical, Finance and Transportation Industries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies is pleased to announce that its 100% owned portfolio company, HealthView Technologies Inc. (“HealthView”) has onboarded its first customers across the retail, hospitality, medical, finance and transportation industries to offer Mental Health Services and has achieved its first of two earn-out milestones in accordance with the terms of the definitive agreement that was entered in connection with the acquisition of HealthView by the Company (the “Transaction”).

On January 25th, 2021, HealthView achieved its first of two earn-out milestones by onboarding its first customer. As a result, the Company will issue 10,000,000 common shares, (the “Earn-Out Shares”) to certain former HealthView shareholders at a deemed price of $0.09 per Earn-Out Share. The Earn-Out Shares will not be subject to any hold period under applicable securities laws.

In the COVID-19 era, Mental Health has become a huge focus. Individuals are struggling to find options to cope and organizations are searching for ways to support their employees. Long wait times and access have always been an issue. As the pandemic continues, people are feeling the weight of isolation on their mental health and instances of substance abuse are increasing. The work from home situation is also taking a toll on Canadians, creating the ‘Loneliness pandemic’1

Pre-COVID-19, 80 per cent of Canadians were relying on their family doctors to support their mental health needs. But access to care requires private funding for outpatient services, which nearly a third of Canadians cannot afford.2

The HealthView platform provides access to Mental Health support 24-7 at affordable rates. Counsellors can be accessed online from a mobile device, computer or tablet as long as there is an Internet connection. With the HealthView platform, you can get help in the comfort and privacy of your home or office.

“We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface. There are millions of Canadians who can benefit from HealthView’s service. Our goal is to democratize access to Mental Health care in the most efficient way possible. Our counsellors cover the gamut of specialty areas including addiction, trauma, abuse, anxiety and life transitions,” said Trumbull Fisher, HealthView Technologies CEO.

