Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, HealthView, Onboards First Customers Across Retail, Hospitality, Medical, Finance and Transportation Industries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies is pleased to announce that its 100% owned portfolio company, HealthView Technologies Inc. (“HealthView”) has onboarded its first customers across the retail, hospitality, medical, finance and transportation industries to offer Mental Health Services and has achieved its first of two earn-out milestones in accordance with the terms of the definitive agreement that was entered in connection with the acquisition of HealthView by the Company (the “Transaction”).



On January 25th, 2021, HealthView achieved its first of two earn-out milestones by onboarding its first customer. As a result, the Company will issue 10,000,000 common shares, (the “Earn-Out Shares”) to certain former HealthView shareholders at a deemed price of $0.09 per Earn-Out Share. The Earn-Out Shares will not be subject to any hold period under applicable securities laws.