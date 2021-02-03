DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability ENCAVIS AG also improves its MSCI ESG rating 03.02.2021 / 06:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENCAVIS AG also improves its MSCI ESG rating

Upgraded from A to AA



Hamburg, February 3, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG has been upgraded from A to AA by the renowned rating agency MSCI for its achievements in the field of sustainability. Once again Encavis is recognised for its sustainability efforts launched in 2020. Just a few weeks ago, another renowned rating agency, ISS ESG, had upgraded the company's ESG rating from B- to B within the Prime status.

While ISS underlines the "very high" level of transparency in Encavis' corporate reporting, MSCI particularly refers to the very good corporate governance, the transparent ownership structure and the 100% focus on capacity growth through the production of electricity from wind and solar power.

The assessment of companies' sustainability performance by leading rating agencies is increasingly becoming a decisive criterion for investors in their engagement. This applies particularly to the renewable energy sector.

"This renewed recognition of our sustainability accomplishments motivates us to consistently continue on the path we have chosen because we also strive to be a sector leader within the field of sustainability," says Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.





About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 2.8 gigawatts (GW). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com





