 

Hypoport SE: Total lending volume of €100 billion in 2020 for private-sector housing, climate change mitigation, research and job creation

Hypoport SE: Total lending volume of €100 billion in 2020 for private-sector housing, climate change mitigation, research and job creation

03.02.2021
Hypoport SE: total lending volume of €100 billion in 2020 for private-sector housing, climate change mitigation, research and job creation

 

- Transaction volume on Europace of €90 billion

- Volume of loans supported by REM Capital of €8 billion

- Loans brokered by Dr. Klein WoWi Finanz of €2 billion


 

Berlin, 3 February 2021: Last year, the Hypoport Group facilitated lending to private house-buyers, retail borrowers, German small and medium-sized enterprises and the institutional housing sector totalling €100 billion.

As announced in mid-January, the volume of transactions* on Europace for the financing of private house-buying and small-scale funding needs amounted to €90 billion in 2020.

Also part of the Hypoport Group, REM Capital facilitated loans** totalling €8 billion to the German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that it advises. Around half of this sum was spent on climate-friendly renewable energy projects and energy saving programs and approximately €2 billion was ploughed into research and innovation at German SMEs.

Furthermore, Dr. Klein WoWi Finanz AG brokered loans totalling almost €2 billion, enabling the housing sector to continue to invest in the construction of social housing and improve the energy efficiency of their existing housing stock in Germany.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, was delighted with the increase in the total lending volume and emphasised the Hypoport Group's social responsibility: "By reaching the €100 billion mark, Hypoport has shown yet again that our business models are commercially successful. At the same time, we are living up to our corporate citizenship responsibilities in Germany. Every year, Europace enables hundreds of thousands of people to realise the dream of having a home of their own. Dr. Klein WoWi is creating new financing opportunities for construction projects and energy efficiency programs in the public-sector and private-sector housing industries. REM Capital gives German SMEs the financial flexibility that they need in order to make energy savings and for the funding of renewable energy projects. Hypoport is thus playing its part in solving two of the most pressing problems to have faced society in years: the housing shortage and climate change."

