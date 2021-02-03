In total, 156,632,400 UBS Group AG shares were repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange as part of this share repurchase program, representing 4.06% of the current registered share capital of UBS Group AG. The total repurchase volume amounted to CHF 1,999,999,800.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) completed its three-year share repurchase program, launched on 26 March 2018, on 2 February 2021.

UBS Group AG intends to propose that shareholders approve the cancellation of shares purchased under this program at the next Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 8 April 2021.

