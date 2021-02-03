UBS Completion of the Share Repurchase Program 2018 - 2021
UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) completed its three-year share repurchase program, launched on 26 March 2018, on 2 February 2021.
In total, 156,632,400 UBS Group AG shares were repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange as part of this share repurchase program, representing 4.06% of the current registered share capital of UBS Group AG. The total repurchase volume amounted to CHF 1,999,999,800.
UBS Group AG intends to propose that shareholders approve the cancellation of shares purchased under this program at the next Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 8 April 2021.
Further information on this completed share repurchase program is available at the following webpage: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/investors/shareholder ...
