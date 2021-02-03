Innate Pharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Discussion on the Potential Role of Lacutamab Across T-Cell Lymphomas

The event will feature presentations from the Company’s executive leadership team, as well as the following KOLs:

MARSEILLE, France, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“ Innate ” or the “ Company ”) today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) discussion focused on the potential role of its lead investigational drug candidate, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody in development for T-cell lymphomas. The event will be held virtually on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. ET.

Pierluigi Porcu, M.D. , Professor of Medical Oncology, Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology and Director, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation at Thomas Jefferson University, US; Principal Investigator of Innate’s Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial, which is evaluating lacutamab in mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome; and

Presenters will provide an overview of the treatment landscape and prevalence of the lacutamab target, KIR3DL2, across subtypes of T-cell lymphoma. They will also highlight the potential impact of lacutamab in current and upcoming clinical programs in cutaneous and peripheral T-cell lymphomas.

About Lacutamab:

Lacutamab (IPH4102) is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is currently in clinical trials for treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), an orphan disease. This group of rare cutaneous lymphomas of T lymphocytes has a poor prognosis with few efficacious and safe therapeutic options at advanced stages.