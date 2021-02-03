 

Innate Pharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Discussion on the Potential Role of Lacutamab Across T-Cell Lymphomas

Virtual event to take place at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

MARSEILLE, France, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) discussion focused on the potential role of its lead investigational drug candidate, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody in development for T-cell lymphomas. The event will be held virtually on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will feature presentations from the Company’s executive leadership team, as well as the following KOLs:

  • Pierluigi Porcu, M.D., Professor of Medical Oncology, Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology and Director, Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation at Thomas Jefferson University, US; Principal Investigator of Innate’s Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial, which is evaluating lacutamab in mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome; and
  • Olivier Hermine, M.D., Professor of Hematology at the University of Paris Descartes and Director, Division of Adult Hematology at Hôpital Universitaire Necker Enfants Malades, Member of the Académie des Sciences, Member of the Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA), France

Presenters will provide an overview of the treatment landscape and prevalence of the lacutamab target, KIR3DL2, across subtypes of T-cell lymphoma. They will also highlight the potential impact of lacutamab in current and upcoming clinical programs in cutaneous and peripheral T-cell lymphomas.

Details for the Virtual Event

The live webcast of the event will be available at the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yztsebvs

A telephone number will also be made available. Participants may register in advance of the event at http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/2284358. Upon registration, participants will be provided with dial-in numbers, a direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID that they may use 10 minutes prior to the event start to access the call. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via e-mail the day prior to the event.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Innate’s website for 90 days following the event.

This information can also be found in the Investors section of the Innate website, www.innate-pharma.com.

About Lacutamab:
Lacutamab (IPH4102) is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is currently in clinical trials for treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), an orphan disease. This group of rare cutaneous lymphomas of T lymphocytes has a poor prognosis with few efficacious and safe therapeutic options at advanced stages. 

